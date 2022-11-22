Read full article on original website
Gina Canty
3d ago
I truly hope they find ALL the ones responsible and bury them under the jail. 15 years old. A baby. Never got a chance to live his life. I only pray he didn't suffer at all. I hope he didn't see it coming in any way. He has family that I know that are devastated and they deserve justice for him. Seeing the posts from his relatives and friends about him is something that shouldn't be happening. Ugh.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in ‘accidental’ shooting of 2-year old child
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have arrested a man after authorities say a two-year old child was accidentally shot Thanksgiving evening. Police said Friday they arrested Jordan Parker for endangering the life and health of a child. The shooting happened in a home in the 400 block of...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Two-year-old injured in accidental shooting, man arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – A young child is being treated for injuries following what was reported as an accidental shooting in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day, and a man was taken into custody. Peoria Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on East Archer Avenue off of Knoxville...
wcbu.org
2-year-old expected to survive after 'accidental' shooting in Peoria
A 24-year-old Peoria man faces child endangerment charges after a toddler was wounded in what police are deeming an "accidental" shooting. The child was taken to a Peoria hospital just after 8:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The injury is serious, but not considered life-threatening. The shooting happened inside a house on...
25newsnow.com
2-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day in what police say was an accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day after being shot. Peoria Police confirming it happened around 6:15 in the 400 Block of East Archer Street and is being considered an ‘accidental shooting.’. The child was taken by private...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police arrested 5 during directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested five individuals during a directed patrol Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers conducted 13 vehicle stops, issued two tickets, recovered three handguns, and impounded one vehicle. Police reported two major incidents during...
1470 WMBD
Man indicted for West Peoria bar burglary
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man accused of breaking into a Farmington Road bar and stealing money from video gaming machines has now been indicted by a grand jury. Records indicate Gregory Belville, 32, was formally charged this week with single counts of Burglary and Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
1470 WMBD
PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
wmay.com
Macon County Woman Dead In Suspected Domestic Violence Case
A Macon County woman is dead and a man is in custody in an apparent case of domestic violence. The Macon County Sheriff’s office was called to a home in Warrensburg Wednesday evening and found 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash dead of a gunshot wound. A 57-year-old man was also found...
Central Illinois Proud
Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD)– According to Public Information Officer Naomi Puzzello from the Illinois Dept. of Corrections, a person in custody assaulted a Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer with a homemade weapon in Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The sergeant was transported via helicopter to OSF in Peoria for medical treatment....
25newsnow.com
Correctional Sergeant assaulted, flown to OSF after homemade weapon attack at Pontiac Correctional Center, says IDOC
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A sergeant at the Pontiac Correctional Center was flown to OSF in Peoria and an officer is out of the hospital after allegedly being attacked by an inmate at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Corrections says the alleged assaults happened with...
WAND TV
Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
Central Illinois Proud
AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
1470 WMBD
Victim in Saturday homicide identified
PEORIA, Ill. – The name of the victim in Peoria’s 24th homicide has been revealed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga, 50, was pronounced dead not long after the Saturday evening shooting on West Montana Street. Harwood says the autopsy is still in progress and...
Male bicyclist facing charges after fleeing from officers
Galesburg Police on Friday, November 18th, attempted to stop two bicyclists in the area of North Kellogg and East Losey Streets for not having fixed lights on the front of their bikes. It was a little after 1:00 in the morning at the time, and the two subjects were riding in the middle of the roadway. The two continued to ride as police initiated a traffic stop and commanded them to stop. Officers at one point were forced to deploy a taser at one of the subjects with no effect. The rider eventually fell off his bike after hitting a curb and he was detained. It was then discovered the 36-year-old male had a valid Knox County warrant which is why he said, he fled. A used syringe was found inside a backpack the man was wearing. The man told police he uses meth and heroin. He said he “prefers heroin over meth and has no plans of quitting,” according to police reports. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, the warrant, and not having a light on his bicycle.
aledotimesrecord.com
Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Held on DOC Parole Violation
A Streator man is being held for the Illinois Department of Corrections after allegedly violating the terms of his parole. Authorities had been searching for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop last week. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty to dealing meth in La Salle County in 2020.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
1470 WMBD
Woman shot, killed after reported burglary call in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have announced some details related to the city’s latest homicide, but a victim I.D. and precise motive for the shooting remain unknown. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 2800 block of West Montana Street in South Peoria for a reported burglary in progress.
