Ten years since his debut, no one can deny how important Meek Mill has been for the city and the culture. On February 4th of 2018, as the Philadelphia Eagles warmed up on the field in Minnesota for the Super Bowl, they rallied around what became their team’s anthem, the intro to Meek Mill’s seminal album Dreams and Nightmares. In the ten years since it’s release, Meek, the song, and album have all taken on much deeper meanings in the culture. The song itself has become a Philly classic along the lines of “Summertime” by the Fresh Prince and “What We Do” by Freeway as songs that everyone in the city knows by heart. If you put “Dreams and Nightmares” on at any bar in the city, folks will sing the lyrics at the top of their lungs.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO