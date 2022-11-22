Read full article on original website
xpn.org
An all-star cast gave a taste of The Last Waltz Philly for Free at Noon
As midday host Mike Vasilikos put it, this eight-song set was the appetizer before the main course Saturday night. 46 years ago today, The Band played their final concert at San Fransisco’s Winterland Ballroom, filmed by Martin Scorcese for their legendary swan song documentary The Last Waltz. Before a massive cast of Philadelphia musicians congregates at Franklin Music Hall on Saturday night to perform the iconic live album in its entirety, they took the stage at World Cafe Live for a post-Thanksgiving Free at Noon, playing some of the album’s highlights.
xpn.org
WXPN’s Holiday Splashdown: 12 new seasonal singles by Phoebe Bridgers, Spoon, Sug Daniels and more
Get in the holiday spirit with some of our faves. It’s the time of year when covers of holiday classics and new originals start rolling out on our social timelines, in our inboxes, and into our favorite playlists. We’ll be adding our own seasonal cheer to the mix with the WXPN Home For The Holidays concert next month — keep an eye out for more information on how you can RSVP to be in the audience at the taping! — but until then, let’s get the season started this Black Friday with twelve new and recent holiday tracks from some of our local and international favorites that have hit our radar this year.
xpn.org
The Blues Show with Jonny Meister: 11/26/2022
This Saturday on The Blues Show: a Block Rockin’ Weekend, with 3-song blocks by your Blues artists!. The WXPN Block Rockin’ Weekend starts Friday, 11/25, at 4:00 pm and runs all weekend long! This Saturday’s Blues Show is a special one, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, featuring 3-song blocks from Shemekia Copeland, Buddy Guy, B. B. King, Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Kat Riggins.
xpn.org
Lissie made a full band return to the World Cafe Live stage
The indie-folk artist performed songs from her new album Carving Canyons. After a roaring Free At Noon concert on October 29th, Lissie returned to the Music Hall at World Cafe Live for a full band set earlier this month. The former-Californian now-Iowan farmer has a lot to share in her latest collection of songs about love and more specifically, heartbreak. Though we were all “in our feels” at Free At Noon, Lissie’s upbeat attitude and charming sentimentality kept the mood light.
xpn.org
Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares’: 10 Years of impact from album and artist
Ten years since his debut, no one can deny how important Meek Mill has been for the city and the culture. On February 4th of 2018, as the Philadelphia Eagles warmed up on the field in Minnesota for the Super Bowl, they rallied around what became their team’s anthem, the intro to Meek Mill’s seminal album Dreams and Nightmares. In the ten years since it’s release, Meek, the song, and album have all taken on much deeper meanings in the culture. The song itself has become a Philly classic along the lines of “Summertime” by the Fresh Prince and “What We Do” by Freeway as songs that everyone in the city knows by heart. If you put “Dreams and Nightmares” on at any bar in the city, folks will sing the lyrics at the top of their lungs.
xpn.org
The Key Studio Sessions: Velvet Rouge
West Chester-born singer-songwriter Gina Zo traveled a few different creative paths before arriving at her current role fronting the dynamic local rock band Velvet Rouge. Seven years ago, she repped Philly on season ten of The Voice, then released left-of-center pop singles under her own name in the wake of that experience. As her songwriting became more stylistically expansive, Gina began working with new players under the name Zo The Band, releasing a great EP in 2021 called Dark Hallways that touched on riveting riff rock (“Cry”) and heady reggae (“Never Meant”).
Elizabeth Hurley Cozies Up to Kelsey Grammer and Billy Ray Cyrus in Festive New Video
As we leave Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s all about the upcoming Christmas holiday. And with that comes an abundance of heartwarming holiday films and rom-coms, including Elizabeth Hurley’s latest project, Christmas in Paradise. To promote the new film, which premiered on November 11, Hurley took to...
