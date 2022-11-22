Read full article on original website
Related
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
Ignore the Sitcom Title — ‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Rare Great Movie About the Ecstasy of Making Movies
When I saw Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” at the Toronto Film Festival in September, I absolutely loved it. And while I never expected the film to be some breakout smash, my hope for it — and my cautiously optimistic prediction — is that it would find a hook into the culture. I assumed that a drama about how Steven Spielberg got to be the genius he is would resonate, in a big way, with movie fans from multiple generations. Okay, not so much with those under 35. But that still leaves a lot of us! “The Fabelmans,” I think, has a bad...
papermag.com
'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Used to Perform Animal Autopsies
Jenna Ortega had a pretty morbid hobby as a young kid. Ortega then went on to illustrate her own "weirdness" with an interesting example of how she used to pass the time. But rather than listing something run-of-the-mill like reading or riding her bike, she talked about her knack for performing "autopsies on little animals when I was younger," including "little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard."
papermag.com
Cher Defends 40-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Cher doesn't have any reservations about her relationship with Alexander "A.E." Edwards. Earlier this month, the 74-year-old hitmaker courted controversy after confirming her budding romance with the music producer and Def Jam A&R executive, who is 40 years her junior. However, she's now making it clear that she's not going to apologize for the May-December coupling, seeing as how she's head-over-heels for the 36-year-old.
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
16 Crappy People Who Will Make You Scream, "HAVE THEE NO SHAME?!"
Keep these people far away from me, please. I do not have the emotional bandwidth to deal with them.
Comments / 0