Variety

Ignore the Sitcom Title — ‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Rare Great Movie About the Ecstasy of Making Movies

When I saw Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” at the Toronto Film Festival in September, I absolutely loved it. And while I never expected the film to be some breakout smash, my hope for it — and my cautiously optimistic prediction — is that it would find a hook into the culture. I assumed that a drama about how Steven Spielberg got to be the genius he is would resonate, in a big way, with movie fans from multiple generations. Okay, not so much with those under 35. But that still leaves a lot of us! “The Fabelmans,” I think, has a bad...
papermag.com

'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Used to Perform Animal Autopsies

Jenna Ortega had a pretty morbid hobby as a young kid. Ortega then went on to illustrate her own "weirdness" with an interesting example of how she used to pass the time. But rather than listing something run-of-the-mill like reading or riding her bike, she talked about her knack for performing "autopsies on little animals when I was younger," including "little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard."
papermag.com

Cher Defends 40-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards

Cher doesn't have any reservations about her relationship with Alexander "A.E." Edwards. Earlier this month, the 74-year-old hitmaker courted controversy after confirming her budding romance with the music producer and Def Jam A&R executive, who is 40 years her junior. However, she's now making it clear that she's not going to apologize for the May-December coupling, seeing as how she's head-over-heels for the 36-year-old.

