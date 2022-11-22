COP27's 'loss and damage' fund for developing countries could be a breakthrough—or another empty climate promise

Titanium is a strong, resilient and relatively light metal. Its properties have also been well studied; scientists know a great deal about it. All of this makes it the ideal base for fashioning artificial limbs—particularly knees and hips—and teeth. It is less likely than other metals to rust and, as research has shown, it is more compatible with the human body than, for instance, stainless steels and cobalt based materials.

