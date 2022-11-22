ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Study: Chicago’s early childhood educators paid less than elementary teachers

By Samantha Smylie
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSOmY_0jKRdoMI00

The Chicago Early Childhood Workforce Partnership Employer Council is urging state and local lawmakers to re-evaluate how they fund early education, similar to how the state overhauled and increased K-12 funding five years ago.

A funding overhaul is needed, the council says, to fix disparities found in a study it commissioned late last year to identify pay gaps between early career educators, public school elementary teachers, and other job sectors.

Among the findings from the study and the council’s policy position paper released last week, Chicago’s early childhood educators are paid $18,000 less on average than elementary school teachers, despite having the same degrees. The gap is even wider for early educators of color, almost 4% when compared to white educators. Educators in K-8 and other industries outside of education often receive better benefits than early educator teachers.

In the policy position paper, the council calls on Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and other state and local elected officials to implement policy that will increase salaries and pay transparency in early education programs, examine gaps between white staff and staff of color, and provide a 5% cost-of-living increase, among other things.

Creating equity between teachers of infants and toddlers and teachers of elementary students is key to addressing a staffing crisis, improving retention, and providing low-income and middle class families with high quality care, said the council. Without better pay, the council says in its policy position paper, a quarter of Chicago’s early childhood educators and more than a third of administrators and home-based providers are projected to leave the field in the next five years.

Bela Moté, the president and CEO of the Carole Robertson Center for Learning and co-chair of the Early Childhood Workforce Partnership said the study repeats what early childhood education advocates, educators, and providers have long been saying and provides better data about what is happening in Chicago.

Her hope is the information will help the council make its case to lawmakers.

“We can’t be responsive. We can’t be competitive. We can’t be equitable if we’re at the mercy of formulas that don’t even consider a cost of living.” Mote said in an interview with Chalkbeat.

The council commissioned the Policy Equity Group — a Washington, D.C.-based policy organization — at the end of last year to look at Chicago’s Head Start programs. The group surveyed about 500 participants from private, public, and home-based early childhood providers in Chicago. The study focused on wages, benefits, and bonuses in early childhood education in comparison to Chicago Public Schools.

While Chicago Public Schools does not employ educators that work with children between the ages of 0-3 years old, the study compared salaries based on credentials that educators in K-12 and early childhood both have — such as college degrees and professional licenses.

The study found that the salary range for teachers in Chicago Public Schools is higher than the salary range for Head Start educators. One major gap was found in the role of “lead teacher.” The salary range for entry-level Head Start lead teachers is between $16 to $25 per hour, while Chicago Public Schools lead teachers start at $34.78 per hour.

The study also compared early education teachers’ pay to other industries such as transportation, food services, nursing, and ride-sharing. It points out that a Head Start lead teacher could make more in non-education jobs. For instance, the study found, Uber and Lyft drivers start off earning $19.01 an hour and Amazon pays between $18 to $24.

The results align with national findings that show early childhood educators in Illinois are paid about 30% less than public elementary school teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade despite having the same degree and license.

When looking at employee benefits, the study found that both early childhood education programs and Chicago Public Schools have good benefits. However, Chicago Public Schools provide more benefits including10 days of paid parental leave, protection under the Families and Medical Leave Act for eligible employees, and the ability to take the summer off.

When looking at industries outside of education, the study found better benefits and bonuses for workers. According to the study, Amazon’s benefits include medical, dental, vision, prescription drug coverage, and parental leave. Amazon provides up to $3,000 sign-on bonuses, while Lyft offers a $2,000 sign-on bonus for drivers who complete 170 rides in the first 30 days and Uber gives drivers $2,400 in earnings for completing 200 rides/deliveries in the first 30 days in Chicago, the study says.

Samantha Smylie is the state education reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago, covering school districts across the state, legislation, special education, and the state board of education. Contact Samantha at ssmylie@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Applying to Chicago Public Schools? Here’s what you need to know.

The deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall is fast approaching. Chicago Public Schools has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that’s different from your assigned neighborhood school. Since 2017, there’s been a single online application known as GoCPS. Still, the task of researching options, preparing required documents, and finalizing school choices dominates the minds of many parents and students every fall.  “It’s really confusing...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools is monitoring students’ social media posts

Chicago Public Schools is monitoring students’ social media posts for signs they might engage in violence on campus or harm themselves so that school staff — and in some cases police — can intervene. A Canada-based company the district hired started scouring public posts for threats and “cries for help” last month. District leaders say the program is key in efforts to prevent violence and self-harm as the district responds to an...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago schools get nearly $50 million from MacKenzie Scott

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating a combined $48 million to public schools in Chicago as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her wealth. The grants have no restrictions and can be used by the schools however they want. Chicago Public Schools received $25 million, the Noble Network of Charter Schools got $16 million, and LEARN Charter School Network will see $7 million. “It was a pleasant surprise,” said Greg White, president...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago high school students in Little Village are helping freshmen catch up

Inside two classrooms at Infinity Math, Science & Technology High School in Little Village, dozens of students huddled at long rectangular tables on a Thursday afternoon in mid-November. They studied laptops, scoured notes, and scribbled on worksheets, working in pairs as juniors helped underclassmen catch up on English, algebra, and history assignments.Chris Luna, a 16-year-old junior, sat next to a freshman and looked down at a handout before firing off a...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

One Million Degrees expands to serve more Chicago City Colleges students

Stephanie Meeks graduated high school in 2020 and wasn’t sure what would come next. Then, that summer, she got an email from her advisor at Carver Military Academy telling her about a program called One Million Degrees that would help her academically, connect her with a career coach, and give her a $1,000 stipend. Meeks applied and was accepted about a month later. Since then, her mentor and the staff at One Million...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools attendance remained down last year

During the last school year, when academic recovery remained elusive, Chicago schools continued to struggle with lagging attendance, new data show. This fall, they are making a fresh push to boost student turnout. School-level data for the 2021-22 school year shows attendance in Chicago continued to slide and remained well below pre-pandemic levels. The largest declines happened in the city’s charter schools and district-run campuses with majority Black student populations. Shrinking high schools on...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia joins crowded Chicago mayoral race

U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is officially joining the crowded race to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Garcia, a Democrat who represents Illinois’ 4th district, is a well-known name in Chicago politics and won reelection to a third term in Congress on Tuesday.Before heading to Congress in 2019, he forced former Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a runoff election in 2015 with the backing of the Chicago Teachers Union. This time Garcia will not...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Aldermen lose push for regular meetings with Chicago Public Schools officials

Some Chicago aldermen want school district officials to meet with City Council quarterly, but a proposal to make that happen failed to pass Wednesday. Under the ordinance, the measure would have temporarily withheld city money for certain school projects if Chicago Public Schools officials didn’t show up. That turned out to be a deal breaker for many aldermen on the committee, which held a virtual meeting Wednesday. The vote was tied —...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy