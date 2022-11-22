ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 Clever Christmas Sayings for Shirts To Spread Some Ho-Ho-Holiday Cheer

By Renee Hanlon
 3 days ago
During the Christmas season, it's especially fun to wear something to spread joy or express yourself. Besides an ugly Christmas sweater, you can do that with a tee or sweatshirt. If you are finding it hard to come up with your own words to put on a shirt, let us help you out. We've put together a list of warm, funny and clever Christmas sayings for shirts that you can choose from.

Once you find the words that you like, you can just head over to places like Etsy, Amazon or Zazzle to order your own custom T-shirt. Custom shirts are both fun to wear or to give as gifts. They can be a lifesaver for that hard-to-shop-for person, or a hilarious group gift if you buy in bulk for the whole fam. Browse through the list of Christmas sayings to see if something hits ho-ho-home with you. Or, use the list as inspiration for creating your own!

Here is our list of 40 funny and festive Christmas T-shirt sayings.

Funny Christmas Sayings for Shirts

The more wine, the more merry.

I said, meet under the mistletoe; not, eat all of the cookie dough!

How does sly fit into naughty or nice?

Sorry, Santa. The cookies are gluten, dairy and sugar-free.

Grandpa shot the reindeer that ran over Grandma, and put it on his wall.

I'm cutting out the middleman and shopping for myself.

I'm so hungry, I could eat a fruitcake.

Full of holiday spirits and Christmas cheer.

Christmas lights and cozy nights.

Santa is not going to get all the credit!

I think I've earned my elf badge.

All I want for Christmas is sleep.

I'm only a grinch until my first cup of coffee.

Merry and bright, most of the time.

Grandma says I'm on the nice list.

Festive Christmas Sayings for Shirts

How long do I have to be good?

Dreaming of a white Christmas with a tropical temp.

I should have hung a bigger stocking.

In case anyone is wondering, I love glitz and sparkle.

Santa's biggest helper.

Let it snow, so school will close.

I prefer marshmallows roasting on an open fire.

I'll tell you what I got you for Christmas if you tell me what a sugar plum is.

Tis' the season to be big and jolly.

Should I just send Santa my Pinterest boards?

My workout consists of Dashin', Dancin' and Prancin'.

Dear Santa, My brother did it.

At least I'm not wearing an ugly Christmas sweater.

I knew I should have used my reading glasses when looking at your Christmas list!

Tis' the season for freezin'.

Faith-Based Christmas Sayings for Shirts

The greatest gifts are faith, hope, joy and love.

The wise men knew.

All I need for Christmas is Jesus.

Believe and receive.

Naughty made nice.

Hope, hope, hope.

In a quiet town, love came down.

Let your light shine brighter than Rudolph.

You're in good hands with Jesus.

I'm spreading good news of great joy.

