ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

By Jennifer Jordan
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUZTK_0jKRcg7R00

SOUTH EUCLID , Ohio (WJW) – As families and friends prepare to gather at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, the CDC says more than 2,100 Americans have already died from the flu within the past month.

Ohio went from low levels of influenza to high levels in just the past three weeks. A baby died from the flu in Cleveland just last week, according to Dr. Shelly Senders, President & CEO of Senders Pediatrics.

“People don’t trust the flu vaccines are going to protect them against the flu,” Dr. Senders said.

Regaining trust is one of the goals of a groundbreaking clinical trial now underway at Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid.

MetroHealth CEO says his firing was retaliatory; board chair responds

Dr. Senders says new mRNA technology in creating the omicron booster shot is now being used to create a more targeted influenza vaccine.

“Currently, we choose the flu vaccine based on the four-strains that are circulating in February in South America,” Dr. Senders said.

Dr. Senders says, based on that information, the vaccine had anywhere between a 35% to 70% efficacy rate.

The trial will determine if the vaccine can now be “tweaked” based on strains surfacing here in the U.S.

“We can give people flu shots in September, and if we see that something changes, that there is a variant that is affecting us, then we can make a new one in November and give people a booster,” Dr. Senders said.

Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

It’s ultimately preventing rapid illness, school absenteeism, hospitalizations and even death.

“Up to 40,000 people die every year from influenza and there’s no reason for that to happen,” Dr. Senders said.

Senders Pediatrics is among the first in the nation to participate in the flu vaccine clinical trial, which began two weeks ago with patients between the ages of 18 and 65.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 7

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio reports under 9,500 new COVID-19 cases past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 9,500 new coronavirus cases for the past week. In the last week, the state has reported 9,424 cases, 383 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 28 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 75 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 10,170 new...
OHIO STATE
Detroit News

Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge

The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
WTHR

Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 25, 2022

Moisture is trying to leave the state today, lifting out to the east and northeast. We are already done with action this morning in western Ohio, but scattered rain showers can linger into midday or early afternoon in far eastern counties and southeast Ohio. By mid afternoon we expect sunshine to either be dominant or at least be taking control in all areas. Continued clearing happens in the east this evening. Additional rain today in the eastern part of the state will be .25″ or less.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

76K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy