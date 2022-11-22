ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

‘Holiday Hamper’ seeks donations

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHlxa_0jKRbhxx00

TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An effort to help families with both everyday needs and special holiday treats is underway locally.

The 5th annual Holiday Hamper event is scheduled for Saturday December 10th.

It’s a festive event in which families in need can come for free items including personal hygiene products, baby items, winter coats, boots, hats and gloves and other necessities.

There will also be toys and stockings for children along with pictures with Santa.

The event also includes a children’s craft table, free haircuts and nail painting, free hot cocoa and popcorn and the Lourdes van will be on hand providing mammograms.

Ann Szymaniak is collecting items in a hamper at her business Dance Connection in the Town of Chenango.

Szymaniak says, “It’s a festive air. It’s just a time of giving and a time of generosity. Those who are receiving and those who are giving, we’re all one. It’s just one community.”

The event will run from noon to 4 at Calvary Baptist Church on Chenango Street in Binghamton, just south of the tunnel that’s been closed for over a year.

Donations are still needed.

Here is a list of hamper locations around Broome County:

  • Lourdes Health and Fitness – 491 Reynolds Road, Johnson City
  • Summit Dental Offices – Binghamton and Endicott offices
  • Fenton Free Library – 1062 Chenango Street, Binghamton
  • Cup A Jo – 1355 Upper Front Street, Binghamton
  • Calvary Baptist Church – 466 Chenango Street, Binghamton
  • The Fuse Dance Center – 126 Park Avenue, Binghamton
  • Park Terrace Baptist Church – 248 Park Avenue, Binghamton
  • JB’s on Jennings – 326 Jennings Street, Endicott
  • Step Up and Dance – 1348 NY-12, Greene
  • Head Over Heels – 541 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal
  • The Dance Connection – 161 Castle Creek Road, Binghamton
  • Bridgewater Conklin – 1017 Conklin Road, Conklin
  • Broome County Jail – 155 Lt. VanWinkle Drive, Binghamton
  • Chenango Fitness – 1333 Upper Front Street, Binghamton

Here is a list of donation suggestions:

Hygiene products

  • Body wash/bar soaps
  • Shampoos/Conditioners
  • Female products
  • Deodorants
  • Razors/ shaving cream
  • Toothpastes/ toothbrushes/floss/mouthwash

Baby products

  • Diapers and baby wipes
  • Baby lotions
  • Baby wash
  • Diaper rash cream

Household needs

  • Laundry soap
  • Dryer sheets
  • Toilet paper
  • Dish soap
  • Blankets, sheets – new or nearly new only

Winter clothing

  • Hats, gloves, mittens
  • Coats
  • Boots
  • New packages of underwear and socks – all ages, sizes

Toys – New or almost new

Christmas stockings

  • Crayons, candy, small toys, card games,, gum, snack bars, trail mix, pretzels, mini flashlights, pens, pencils, bookmarks, microwave popcorn, harmonicas, art supplies, Legos, whistles, bubbles, stickers, ornaments. yo-yos, glow sticks, silly putty, etc.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Give Back Friday

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton held its annual Give Back Friday event at the Mirabito across the street from Target on the Vestal Parkway. The charity was collecting toys and monetary donations to support the local branch of Toys 4 Tots. Mirabito provided free coffee, hot-cocoa, and cookies to visitors, […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday

The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Winterfest Returns to Tioga Downs For the Holiday Season

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Winterfest at Tioga Downs makes its return for the holiday season. The family-friendly event starts on Black Friday and continues through December 23rd on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 PM with free admission. It will feature Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, a Craft Fair, and...
NICHOLS, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Active Shooter preparedness at Binghamton Rotary

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local law enforcement is offering advice and training on how individuals and organizations can prepare for and respond to mass shooting situations. Detective Sergeant Brian Kittle of the Broome County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit visited the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club today and gave a presentation on active shooter preparedness and community […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Bicyclist struck by car in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Elmira on Friday. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening where a bicyclist was hit near the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man was seen on the ground while emergency […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Holiday Parade Route released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: November 23, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, department stores in downtown Binghamton report that Christmas shopping has already started. Some of the most popular children’s toys this year are mechanical trains, erector sets, dolls and baby carriages. The old Weed Tannery...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy