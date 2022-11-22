‘Holiday Hamper’ seeks donations
TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An effort to help families with both everyday needs and special holiday treats is underway locally.
The 5th annual Holiday Hamper event is scheduled for Saturday December 10th.
It’s a festive event in which families in need can come for free items including personal hygiene products, baby items, winter coats, boots, hats and gloves and other necessities.
There will also be toys and stockings for children along with pictures with Santa.
The event also includes a children’s craft table, free haircuts and nail painting, free hot cocoa and popcorn and the Lourdes van will be on hand providing mammograms.
Ann Szymaniak is collecting items in a hamper at her business Dance Connection in the Town of Chenango.
Szymaniak says, “It’s a festive air. It’s just a time of giving and a time of generosity. Those who are receiving and those who are giving, we’re all one. It’s just one community.”
The event will run from noon to 4 at Calvary Baptist Church on Chenango Street in Binghamton, just south of the tunnel that’s been closed for over a year.
Donations are still needed.
Here is a list of hamper locations around Broome County:
- Lourdes Health and Fitness – 491 Reynolds Road, Johnson City
- Summit Dental Offices – Binghamton and Endicott offices
- Fenton Free Library – 1062 Chenango Street, Binghamton
- Cup A Jo – 1355 Upper Front Street, Binghamton
- Calvary Baptist Church – 466 Chenango Street, Binghamton
- The Fuse Dance Center – 126 Park Avenue, Binghamton
- Park Terrace Baptist Church – 248 Park Avenue, Binghamton
- JB’s on Jennings – 326 Jennings Street, Endicott
- Step Up and Dance – 1348 NY-12, Greene
- Head Over Heels – 541 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal
- The Dance Connection – 161 Castle Creek Road, Binghamton
- Bridgewater Conklin – 1017 Conklin Road, Conklin
- Broome County Jail – 155 Lt. VanWinkle Drive, Binghamton
- Chenango Fitness – 1333 Upper Front Street, Binghamton
Here is a list of donation suggestions:
Hygiene products
- Body wash/bar soaps
- Shampoos/Conditioners
- Female products
- Deodorants
- Razors/ shaving cream
- Toothpastes/ toothbrushes/floss/mouthwash
Baby products
- Diapers and baby wipes
- Baby lotions
- Baby wash
- Diaper rash cream
Household needs
- Laundry soap
- Dryer sheets
- Toilet paper
- Dish soap
- Blankets, sheets – new or nearly new only
Winter clothing
- Hats, gloves, mittens
- Coats
- Boots
- New packages of underwear and socks – all ages, sizes
Toys – New or almost new
Christmas stockings
- Crayons, candy, small toys, card games,, gum, snack bars, trail mix, pretzels, mini flashlights, pens, pencils, bookmarks, microwave popcorn, harmonicas, art supplies, Legos, whistles, bubbles, stickers, ornaments. yo-yos, glow sticks, silly putty, etc.
