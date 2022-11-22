Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Two Marquette County businesses give back by giving free meals for thanksgiving
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thanksgiving Day, two local Marquette County businesses wanted to spread the giving season, by giving out free food. Both of these businesses said this is their way of giving back. Third Coast Pizza prepared 300 pounds of turkey along with traditional sides and pumpkin pie.
WLUC
Iron County VFW Post to host winter holiday kickoff event
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A community event in Iron County looks to kick off the winter holiday season. On Saturday; Santa, Mrs. Claus and characters from the movie “Polar Express” will be in Iron River. Families can find them at the VFW Ottawa Post 3134 in Iron...
UPMATTERS
IshpeTurkey Trot to fight hunger
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The 10th annual Ishpeming Turkey Trot took place Thursday morning in what race organizers call the best weather in the event’s history, and accordingly, Thursday’s run saw the highest number of participants ever. For 10 years, the IshpeTurkey Trot has been raising money...
WLUC
‘That’s what it’s all about’: Escanaba celebrates community at annual Thanksgiving Dinner
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie are some of the foods served at the Escanaba High School cafeteria for Thanksgiving. But the event is not about the food, it’s about the people. “Our event isn’t based on your income levels or your ability to pay....
WLUC
Brookridge Heights hosts Thanksgiving dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home celebrated Thanksgiving. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living hosts a Thanksgiving dinner every year. Some residents invite their families for a dinner together provided by the home. This year, the menu included Thanksgiving classics such as mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and of course, turkey.
WLUC
Ishpeming Christmas parade kicks off holiday season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming kicked off its Christmas season Friday night with its annual Christmas parade. The streets were lined with onlookers Friday night as the annual Christmas parade made its way through downtown Ishpeming. Floats, fire trucks, and Santa Claus made up the parade, which ran from the...
WLUC
Parvu Lights is calling all Yoopers to come out see their christmas lights
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Last year the Parvu family’s house lights were so impressive that the Marquette Board of Light & Power’s Annual lighting contest judges listed them as a top choice. On Thanksgiving Day, the Parvu family had their lights on, to showcase why they were a top...
WLUC
Negaunee students perform Thanksgiving songs for local seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students started their morning by spreading love to a nearby apartment complex. The kindergarteners from Lakeview Elementary performed three songs for seniors at Lakeview Apartments. The students also hand-made their own special thanksgiving hats. Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Natalie Baroni said the goal of this performance is to show students how to give thanks.
WLUC
Not your Auntie’s Casserole: Chef Nathan Mileski shows you unique Thanksgiving appetizers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and Upper Michigan Today has much to be grateful for!. Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of gratitude and a prompt to get you journaling. The two also update you on the status of student loan repayments, Marquette’s free...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sign UP Graphics Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Downtown Escanaba
Sign UP Graphics held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at its new location at 2424 Ludington Street, Escanaba (formerly 906 Flowers & Gifts), Escanaba. Sign UP offers graphic design and printing services, and sells custom apparel, promo items and U.P. swag, and many other items. The business phone number is (906) 789-7446.
WLUC
#give906 encourages Yoopers to give locally this Giving Tuesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Giving Tuesday is coming up next week. Following the consumer-driven Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a day to kick off the giving season by giving back to your community. Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development created a giving guide called #give906 to help Yoopers decide how to help their communities. The guide explains what charitable organizations are doing to meet critical needs in the U.P. and how you can help.
wzmq19.com
The Room at the Inn is looking for warmth
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – One of the biggest needs around this time of year is warm clothing. Along with Provisions of Marquette, Room at the Inn Warming center will be holding a coat drive from December 1st until the 31st. You can give to the Warming center through an...
WLUC
Teddy Bear Toss happening December 2 at NMU hockey game
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Teddy Bear Toss is happening December 2 at the NMU Berry Events Center during the NMU/Tech hockey game. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the ice in between the first and second periods. All the stuffed animals collected will be donated to the Salvation Army and St. Vince DePaul to be distributed to families in need for Christmas.
WLUC
Getz’s and Meijer speak on Black Friday deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to history.com Black Friday has been around since the 1960s. Black Friday has also changed over the course of the years. Marquette Meijer Store Director John Spaulding discussed that there is not as big of a rush as there used to be. “Looks different than...
Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
WLUC
Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority 5-year recreation plan now available
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail might look a little different in the coming years. A draft of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority’s five-year recreation plan is now available. The public can review it and make comments until Dec. 21. Some changes that the plan details include paving more of the trail and expansion of the trail.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
wnmufm.org
NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances
(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
wnmufm.org
Two injured in single vehicle accident in Marquette County
(Marquette County, MI) - Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident in Marquette County Monday evening. Sheriff’s Deputies say the accident happened at about 7:30pm on County Road 510 near Oakridge Drive. An SUV was traveling north on County Road 510 when it crossed the centerline and slid into the ditch. The vehicle struck a mailbox and a stand of trees before sliding back onto the road in the southbound lane. Deputies say the driver was pinned in the vehicle and reported chest pains. The driver and a passenger were treated by UP Health Systems EMS and sought their own treatment.
Comments / 0