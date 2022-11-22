Read full article on original website
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
Chinese-made drones are flying in restricted DC airspace, sparking new spying fears in the nation's capital
There are rising concerns that the Chinese-made drones could be manipulated or hacked for purposes of espionage.
FBI investigating ‘outrageous’ Chinese police stations in US
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. authorities are investigating claims that Chinese police are operating clandestine foreign stations in the United States, FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a watchdog that tracks disappearances of critics...
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
A federal court in Cincinnati handed down a 20-year sentence Wednesday to the first Chinese government intelligence officer to ever be extradited to the United States to face trial.
Lawmakers growing concerned about spy threat Chinese-made drones pose
Lawmakers and other officials are growing increasingly concerned about the threat to national security that Chinese-made drones flying over restricted airspace in Washington, D.C., pose as safeguards continue to be bypassed. The report details the ease with which consumers can bypass the restrictions preventing flight over banned airspace such as...
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia
A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...
U.S. Not 'Untouchable,' Iran Says
Recent intelligence suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on U.S. allies in the Middle East.
Trump national security adviser warns China could attack Taiwan within two years
Former national security adviser Robert O'Brien warned that China could attack Taiwan during President Joe Biden's administration while it perceives the United States as "weak." During a keynote address at the Grand Strategy Summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, O'Brien responded to the increased tension between China and Taiwan and...
Russian Territory Officials Demand Putin Officially End His Mobilization
Russian officials argued the partial mobilization is having adverse effects on the "psychological state" of Russian society in a rare rebuke of the invasion.
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
Controversial U.S. Drones Could Attack Putin's Vulnerable Black Sea Fleet
Congress has urged the Pentagon to authorize the sale of the weapons, saying they have the potential to alter the course of the war in Ukraine.
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
U.S. warns darker-skinned Americans may be profiled, detained in the Dominican Republic
The government of the Dominican Republic is pushing back against a U.S. Embassy warning to dark-skinned American tourists that stepped-up enforcement against Haitian migrants in the Caribbean nation could lead to their being racially profiled or detained.
6,800 Venezuelans have been approved to come to the U.S. legally under sponsorship policy
The U.S. government has given more than 6,800 Venezuelans permission to fly to the U.S. legally, and admitted several hundred of them, under a sponsorship initiative the Biden administration set up in October to manage a record number of Venezuelan migrants arriving along the southern border, officials said Thursday. Since...
