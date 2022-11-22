Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game
Sirianni went on to explain his statement.
Yardbarker
Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb among five ill Packers players
The Green Bay Packers are starting to heal from injuries, but they’re not healthy before their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday about his plans for Thanksgiving. He said he planned to go to kicker Mason Crosby’s house to enjoy and judge dinner.
Report: Eagles Make Notable Addition To Coaching Staff
With just seven weeks remaining in the regular season, the Eagles have decided to add another offensive mind to their coaching staff. According to ESPN, the Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. He'll be a consultant for the top team in the NFC. Brady, 43, was fired...
Green Bay Nation: Packers gearing up for Philadelphia
(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss on Thursday Night Football at home to the Titans. Green Bay Nation’s Lauren Helmbrecht, Ryan Wood, and Marques Eversoll broke down Green Bay’s 27-17 loss. Next up on the Packers’ schedule is a tough one. A Sunday Night showdown against the best […]
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant Injury
After 3 consecutive seasons with 13 wins, saying the 4-7 Green Bay Packers have been a disappointment this season would be an understatement. A new report has given us more of an understanding of the sudden fall of a team previously considered a Super Bowl favorite.
Packers.com
Packers vs. Eagles | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 12
The game will air across the country on NBC. Play-by-play man Mike Tirico joins analyst Cris Collinsworth with Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines. All Packers games can be heard on the Packers Radio Network, which is made up of 49 stations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and South Dakota. This year, the Packers transitioned to a new flagship station in Milwaukee, iHeartRadio Milwaukee's 97.3 The Game WRNW. See a full listing of radio affiliates or see the 2022 Packers Radio Network map. Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and two-time Packers Pro Bowler Larry McCarren (analyst) call the action. McCarren first joined the team's broadcasts in 1995 and enters his 28th season calling Packers games. After originally being paired together in 1999, McCarren and Larrivee enter their 24th season of broadcasts together. They surpassed Jim Irwin and Max McGee for the most regular-season and postseason games broadcast for the Packers with 313 at the 2018 season opener against Chicago.
Packers.com
Mike's Mid-Week Chat: Who will be the biggest challenge Sunday in Philly?
Hey everybody, happy day before Thanksgiving. Hope all is well. Thanks for logging on. Go ahead and start sending in your questions and I'll get started shortly. What do the viewership numbers say regarding Amazon games? Do you think the straming age is here to stay? I long for the days of yore when you had Sunday ticket, and only 2 legendary uniforms.
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
Packers.com
Inbox: They gave the Eagles too many chances and paid for it
Football is football. Friday, 2 p.m. EST: USA vs. England. If No. 56 Saudi Arabia can beat No. 3 Argentina, No. 16 USA vs. No. 5 England is a go! Then, we cap it with a Packers win over the Eagles!. Somewhere Vic is closing his curtains. Joe from Ormond...
Packers.com
Packers release RB Patrick Taylor
The Green Bay Packers released RB Patrick Taylor. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played in 17 regular season games in 2021-22.
Thanksgiving football tradition gets reborn at Philadelphia high school
Martin Luther King High School drummed up excitement for the first Thanksgiving Football Classic in nearly a decade!
NBC Sports
Report: Eagles hire Marcus Brady as a consultant
After the Colts fired Frank Reich as their head coach earlier this month, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he will consult with his former boss whether or not the Eagles officially hire Reich in that capacity. There’s been no move to formalize that relationship, but another coach dispatched...
College football games today: Michigan vs Ohio State headlines Week 13 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them and TV schedule
Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
In its worst position in a decade, Villanova takes on upstart Portland
For the first time in more than a decade, Villanova will take the floor holding a losing record. After enduring
Ailing 76ers set for test against Magic
The injury-riddled Philadelphia 76ers look to avoid falling below .500 on the season when they visit the Orlando Magic on
