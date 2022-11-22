ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ligonier, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs

STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford girls shooting for more consistency on offense

Making open shots. That’s one of the biggest things the Penn-Trafford girls basketball team will be working on this season, according to veteran coach John Giannikas. “Last year, we were hot and cold from the outside,” Giannikas said. “If we shoot better, we’ll be pretty good.”
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Young Penn-Trafford boys roster ready to tackle new challenges

Just because the Penn-Trafford boys basketball team dropped from Class 6A to Class 5A this season, it doesn’t mean things will be easier. In fact, third-year coach Doug Kelly said he knows the Warriors’ new section, which includes McKeesport, Latrobe, Gateway, Franklin Regional and Kiski Area, will be tough.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional teams win youth football championships

Franklin Regional Youth football was double trouble for opponents in the Big East this season. The future Panthers raised a pair of trophies after winning championships last month at the Woodland Hills Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. The flag team defeated Penn-Trafford, 14-6, in overtime, before the 8U Cubs edged by...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Belle Vernon Routs Avonworth in WPIAL Class-3A Title Game

PITTSBURGH — It was the Quinton Martin show on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium, as the junior five-star recruit scored three touchdowns to power Belle Vernon to a 24-7 win over Avonworth in the WPIAL Class-3A championship. Martin had a 32-yard touchdowns reception, a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 45-yard rushing score. Avonworth was just overmatched and didn’t have an answer for Martin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 2A final by the numbers: Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

SV: Cruce Brookins 56 run (run failed) BF: Trey Singleton 20 pass from Jaren Brickner (Da’ Sean Anderson pass from Brickner) SV: Brookins 53 run (A.J. Karstetter kick) SV: Donald Barksdale 53 interception return (Karstetter kick) BF: Da’ talian Beauford 2 run (run failed) SV: Brookins 5 run...
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Graduates making impact on women’s college hardwood

Norwin has produced college-level talent before in women’s basketball, but the Lady Knights’ imprint on the game is large this season. At least six former Norwin players are contributing to college programs as various levels. At Division III Marietta (Ohio), junior guard Olivia Gribble started the first three...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After regrouping, Mt. Pleasant girls ready to make inroads in Class 3A

Scott Giacobbi is beginning his 18th season as girls basketball coach at Mt. Pleasant. He called last season a regrouping year. The Vikings were sometimes overmatched in Section 4-4A, but with a drop in classification, Giacobbi is looking forward to the new challenges his squad will face. Instead of playing.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New coach aims to make game fun again for Plum boys basketball

Justin Walther, a familiar face around WPIAL circles, is the new coach of the Plum boys basketball team. Walther was hired at the end of June and replaces Mark Marino, who went 23-25 in three seasons as the Mustangs coach. Walther graduated from Central Catholic in 1995 as the second-leading...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant boys need to overcome big loss of top scorer

If the Mt. Pleasant boys basketball team wants to improve on its dismal 2021-22 season, it must do so without leading scorer Dante Giallonardo. The junior forward who averaged 12 points per game will be sidelined this season with a knee injury sustained during football season. And while the loss...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
steelers.com

Follow the action from the WPIAL Championship games

The WPIAL Championship games will be held on Friday, November 25 at Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers will be providing coverage of all of the action. Fans of all of the schools, and everyone in Steelers Nation, can follow @SteelersYouthFootball on Twitter and Instagram for live coverage of the games and all of the activity surrounding the action-packed day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Returning starters, influx of talent make Monessen boys contenders in Class A

Becoming a better basketball player wasn’t going to be accomplished by doing the same old things. Jaisen Blackman, a senior at Monessen, decided he was going to find an outlet to help improve. “It was my first experience playing in the summer,” Blackman said. “Honestly, the most important thing...
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Small roster doesn’t shrink expectations for Monessen girls

Monessen girls basketball coach Janine Vertacnik has kept a close eye on how hard she is working with everyone. The Greyhounds don’t have a roster with a lot of room for a lot of flexibility. Avoiding injuries and ailments will be important for a team trying to repeat last...
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Virginia beats Portland State, Bob Huggins earns win 921

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tre Mitchell scored 16 points to lead West Virginia to a 89-71 win over Portland State in a Phil Knight Legacy tournament consolation game Friday night, vaulting Bob Huggins into third place all-time for Division I coaching victories. Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall...
PORTLAND, OR

