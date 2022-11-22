GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will be hanging holiday wreaths on all nine of their fire stations beginning on Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day for a public awareness campaign. The wreaths will be initially lit with all green lights. Then, for every residential fire that occurs during this holiday season, one lightbulb on the wreath will be changed to red.

