Veronica Cadoree
2d ago
Wow that was very interesting. I am glad that you had a Quick & Safe Delivery since they didn't give you a Epidural. Bless You
intheknow.com
Mom refuses to give up when toddler has trouble pronouncing the word ‘scrunchie’
Watch this adorable toddler try to say the word “scrunchie” and get so excited when her mom finally understands her!. Feeling misunderstood can be difficult for anyone, and especially toddlers! TikTok parent @brandiadkins10 recently shared a video showing how frustrated her toddler gets when she doesn’t understand the word she’s trying to say—and how happy she is when her mom finally figures it out.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. A devastated mother of three recently took to TikTok to share that she found out her husband of 14 years has been secretly recording her 16-year-old daughter in the shower.
Woman Receives a Package from Her Dead Grandma With a Check Made After Her Death
A TikToker went viral after posting about a mysterious package she says came from her deceased grandmother. Throngs of users who saw her video offered up different theories as to how and why she received the package two years after her grandma passed. Article continues below advertisement. In the first...
After Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Filed A Petition To Block Their Daughter, Zaya, From Changing Her Name, He Fully Went Off In An IG Post
"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!"
Upworthy
Newborn baby stops crying after hearing Dad's voice: 'Daddy is here, love'
The connection between a child and their parent is formed even before the child is born. This profound connection is deep and lasts as long as our parents live. A video doing rounds on Twitter accurately explains this bond in which a newborn child is crying loudly and the father is trying to comfort him. The video was posted on Twitter by Good News Correspondent with the caption, "Newborn baby stops crying hearing dad’s voice."
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"
Giving birth to twins is a unique moment, but one mom who lives in Denver, Colorado, lived a unique coincidence while delivering her baby girls. Lauren Meehan's twins arrived early and what she found out about the nurses who helped her bring them into this world warmed her heart.
The father leaves his infant child crying in the hospital because the baby was black
The father leaves his infant child in the hospital because the baby was blackPhoto byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The birth of a child should be the happiest moment in a couple's lives. But one husband left his wife after she gave birth and accused her of having an affair because their child was black.
Upworthy
Mom criticized for having baby at 51, but she's so happy, says daughter
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. A woman has hit out at people criticizing her mother for having a baby at 51. Kayla Caldwell's mom wanted to have a baby and successfully got pregnant through IVF, but the response from the public has been harsh and judgmental. Kayla Caldwell said this is the happiest she has seen her mother and won't have anyone else dampen her joy. Caldwell had been documenting her mom's pregnancy journey on TikTok, reported The Mirror. One of her videos notched up as many as 7 million views. While some were happy for her mom, some were rude and judgmental.
intheknow.com
Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart
This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Popculture
Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years
Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
Mother Left heartbroken After Her Daughter's Birthday Party, To Which She Had Invited 27 Children, Was Empty
Planning a child's birthday is never easy, but the ultimate reward is seeing their face light up as their friends arrive for an enjoyable afternoon. One devoted mother, however, experienced a disastrous day when none of her daughter's 27 classmates attended the party.
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
I live in an affluent area, but I have a secret I can’t tell my neighbours: I don’t know how I’ll survive this winter | Marin
Rishi Sunak is super rich – how can he relate to anyone who can’t afford fruit for their kids, £9.35 for a prescription, or a tank of petrol to get to work
Upworthy
Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Woman who's been in a coma for seven months gives birth to healthy baby girl
A woman who has been in a coma for seven months has delivered a healthy baby girl. Shafiya, 23, from the north India region of Uttar Pradesh, became a mother's following a horrific road accident just 40 days into her pregnancy. The expectant mum was riding on a motorcycle with...
Upworthy
Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'
After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
TODAY.com
Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby
A grandmother from Utah who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law gave birth to a "perfect" baby girl named Hannah. "She is here and my heart could explode," Hannah's mom, Cambria Hauck, wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a video of her mother-in-law Nancy Hauck giving birth while surrounded by family. "She is perfect in every way."
