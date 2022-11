The suspect in the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colo., made a virtual court appearance on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges stemming from Saturday’s shooting that killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others at Club Q, which has been described as a sanctuary for LGBTQ people in the community.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO