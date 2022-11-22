ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

birminghamtimes.com

11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Leeds Police preparing for hectic Black Friday

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Your attention will likely soon turn from fun with the family to black Friday bargain hunting. Some of you may have already made plans for where and when you plan to shop, but you’re not the only ones with a plan. On Thanksgiving, many in...
LEEDS, AL
wvtm13.com

Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
High School Football PRO

Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with Ramsay High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
PELL CITY, AL
CBS 42

Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

