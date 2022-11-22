Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
hooversun.com
2022 Bluff Park Christmas Parade to bring 'Nostalgic Christmas' with decades theme
The 2022 Bluff Park Christmas parade, which is open to the entire community (not just Bluff Park) is slated for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. As usual, it will begin and end at the Bluff Park Community Park next to the Shades Cliff pool, said Lori Redding, one of five organizers.
List: 6 Local and Chain Restaurants That Will Open and Serve Dinner on Thanksgiving Day
Several local and chain restaurants will open on Thanksgiving to serve those who may not travel or cook big for Thanksgiving. Students from far away may find themselves looking for a great meal to remind them of home. The rise in grocery costs may have people reconsider making meals to save money.
wbrc.com
Though closing at the end of the year, Downtown YMCA facility leaves legacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Downtown YMCA facility in Birmingham on 4th Avenue is closing permanently, but even though it’s closing, it leaves a lasting impact on the downtown community. Two longtime members said it created a healthy lifestyle for its members, both physically and socially. The pandemic changed...
birminghamtimes.com
11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
CBS42.com
Looking to dine out this Thanksgiving? Here are some local restaurants open on the holiday
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — For most Americans, Thanksgiving means spending hours slaving over the stove in the kitchen, cooking up the turkey and all the trimmings. But some people prefer to save the hassle and just eat out on Turkey Day, and several local restaurants and haunts are making that easy this year.
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
wvtm13.com
Community rallies around Jefferson County grandmother struggling to raise grandchildren
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An outpouring of support for a Jefferson County grandmother struggling to find a home for her and her seven grandchildren. "I keep my head lifted up," Sherry Bolton says. "You know, because I do the best that I do for grandkids and they always came first."
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Hoover daycare closes in wake of ‘hot sauce’ controversy, mom reflects
In July, a pastor at the church confirmed from the pulpit that hot sauce had been used for years, possibly even decades to punish children.
wbrc.com
Leeds Police preparing for hectic Black Friday
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Your attention will likely soon turn from fun with the family to black Friday bargain hunting. Some of you may have already made plans for where and when you plan to shop, but you’re not the only ones with a plan. On Thanksgiving, many in...
wvtm13.com
After beating the odds, Alabama 8-month-old arrives home just in time for Thanksgiving
Owen Erskine is smiling a lot today. The smells of Thanksgiving are adrift in the kitchen- his face lit up when his mama put the casserole dish on his high chair. Owen Erskine is home for the first time since he was born, thankful and happy. “I will be 30...
wvtm13.com
Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with Ramsay High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
wvtm13.com
Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Comments / 0