ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Lottery: ‘Scratch-off games are not for children’

By Mariann Cabness
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNHey_0jKRWu5H00

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Gaming Commission’s Division of Lottery is reminding adults this holiday season that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids.

New York Lottery is joining other lotteries and public health organizations to raise awareness about the risks of gifting lottery tickets to children.

NYSP increasing surveillance for communities at risk of hate crimes

“No matter the occasion, the New York Lottery’s scratch-off games are not appropriate gifts for children,” Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer said. “This holiday season, we remind players that Lottery games should be gifted only by adults to adults.”

“Youth problem gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue. We applaud the New York Lottery’s commitment to raising awareness about risks of youth gambling through the Gift Responsibly campaign,” NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte said. “Our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

Those seeking help with problem gambling can find resources online or call New York State’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text 467369. Standard text rates may apply.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

New York Asking Parents To Avoid This Gift

Thanksgiving has come and gone already? How is it possible? It seems we were just warning parents about the dangers of Halloween candy and asking drivers to use caution as trick-or-treating was going on. The year is almost over and yet there is one more new warning that New York has for us.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed, When

We've finally learned where you will be able to first legally purchase marijuana across New York State. On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. "History" Made In New York State. “Today we make history by awarding the first Conditional Adult-Use...
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell

A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
MICHIGAN STATE
96.1 The Eagle

The Average Amount of Debt a New Yorker Has May Surprise You

Is your credit score close to or higher than the average in New York?. Your credit score is extremely important. The benefit of keeping a high score is one of those things that no one tells you about when you're younger. Even having no debt can be detrimental. A credit score follows you everywhere like in that episode of Black Mirror where people were ranked by a number system. It sounds hard to believe but your credit score is very similar.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WETM 18 News

New York ranked 3rd best state to become a doctor

According to a new report by EmpireStakes.com, a sports betting information website, New York is the third best state to become a doctor. Specifically, the website found the odds of becoming a professional physician, an orthopedic surgeon, and your chance of graduating medical school in each state.
ILLINOIS STATE
WETM 18 News

Two-year moratorium on some cryptocurrency mining in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that places a two-year moratorium on certain types of cryptocurrency mining in New York State. Proof-of-work cryptocurrency is work done by mega computers referred to as miners. Liz Moran, New York Policy Advocate for Earth Justice explained how it works. “Mega computers are running 24/7 to compete […]
Syracuse.com

Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Marijuana Farmers Markets Soon Be Legal In New York State?

Farmers markets are all the rage. Could we see cannabis farmers markets in New York State soon? When it comes to getting fresher and often cheaper products, many New Yorkers turn to farmers markets,. a market at which local farmers sell their agricultural products directly to consumers. 36 Cannabis Dispensary...
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York

This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
WIBX 950

Massive Student Loan News For New York State

The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
BUFFALO, NY
Saratogian

DEC addresses new semi-automatic gun laws

New York State recently adopted new requirements for the purchase and transfer of ownership of semi-automatic rifles and the purchase, possession, storage, and transport of firearms, rifles and shotguns in sensitive or restricted areas in New York. Refer to gunsafety.ny.gov for details about how these laws affect gun owners. This...
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy