This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sunbury tailoring shop owner relocating to larger location
Nov. 26—SUNBURY — Ten years after taking over the family business, Tony's Custom Tailor Shop owner Brenda Reichenbach is moving to a new location on Market Street in Sunbury. "I'm taking a big leap and going to a bigger place," said Reichenbach of the move from 413 Market...
Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The buildings at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland for Winterfest in Columbia County. "Winterfest is a vendor event where people can come do their Christmas shopping, but we are also having a ton of entertainment this year; we have something for the whole family," said Leighann Hunter, Winterfest Committee.
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
Here. For Good. campaign helps single mother in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN — For single mother Holly Madden, the Here. For. Good. is a blessing. The 32-year-old Shamokin woman said this is her second year in the program and it’s been helpful. “I am so thankful for this program, especially in these times of need,” she said. “I can’t...
Riss's Place opens in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another dining option—Riss's Place sub shop. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This is the second Riss's Place sub shop in the area. The first opened in Muncy a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown....
Get you laundry washed for free on Thanksgiving
SUNBURY, Pa. — Jessica Brouse is the co-owner of seven laundromats in our area, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury. On Thanksgiving Day, she and her husband are allowing people to stop by their business for free washes. "It is not limited to just people in Sunbury. Anybody can...
Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm
MILTON, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm. Paul Epsom visits Stony Hill Tree Farm where you can not only purchase your live Christmas trees and wreaths but the ornaments too! Khol's Stony Hill Tree Farm offers over 80,000 ornaments in their Christmas Shop, and have the largest collection of Christmas tree stands in the world according to the Guinness World Book of Records.
Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Friday to check out the fourth annual Winterfest. Winterfest has over 180 vendors selling everything from holiday-themed crafts, decorations, and clothing to wine and food. As well as a few local breweries. “I’m glad it’s not raining, the good lord let […]
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in our area. Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county. Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night. It’s the return of the Christmas lights display called “Joy […]
Sunbury man 'evolves,' hopes to help others
Nov. 25—SUNBURY — A man who was convicted of a felony is reflecting on his life and wants to help Sunbury make positive changes and "evolve" with diversity, compassion and understanding that people can change their lives for the better. Leon Adrian Harrington, 34, of Sunbury, spent seven...
Pottsville church hands out free meals
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is where volunteers have been cooking Thanksgiving meals since midnight. The Church of St. Patrick in Pottsville. The food is not for their families but for people living throughout Schuylkill County. The Knights of Columbus resurrected their free Thanksgiving meal tradition after a two-year hiatus.
Here. For Good. Provides Relief for Single Mom of Three
MILTON – A single mom of three is navigating this holiday season a little easier, thanks to help from the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign. 26-year-old Hillary Whipple says of Milton this is her third time benefiting from the campaign and first found out about it on social media, “It just helps to know that your kids will have more than what you can give them by yourself. So when they wake up in the morning, they see more under the tree. It’s just nice.”
Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday in NEPA
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now one of the most popular shopping days of the year is underway. The Friday after Thanksgiving can be sluggish for some who celebrated the holiday, indulging in turkey and all the fixings. However, on a rainy ‘Black Friday’ morning, some in Wilkes-Barre […]
Santa Lights Mahanoy City Christmas Tree
Santa Claus was in Mahanoy City Saturday evening for the lighting of the borough's Christmas Tree at Centre and Catawissa Street. Saturday's Tree Lighting Ceremony began with a choral program that included performances by the Mahanoy City Elementary Band, Emily Frye, Shannon Tiboni, Anne McCabe, Liam Borden, Saint Theresa's CCD Class, and the Mahanoy City Cheerleaders.
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
2 injured in Mahoning crash
Two people were injured Saturday morning in a crash in Mahoning Township. The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. along Route 443 at the entrance to the Mauch Chunk Trust company involving two sport utility vehicles. The victims were treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to...
Two wounded by gunfire in Schuylkill County home
Nov. 27—A Wayne Township man was charged with attempted homicide Sunday morning after two people were shot in a domestic disturbance, according to state police at Schuylkill Haven. Troopers gave the following account:. State police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne...
Thanksgiving explosion alarms Hanover Twp. residents
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving with an alarming, explosion-like sound that was felt throughout the area, but what caused it is a bit of a mystery. Residents of Hanover Township began their Thanksgiving celebrations with turkey, mashed potatoes, and an unexpected explosion. The explosion-like quake happened around […]
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
Annual ‘Run For The Diamonds’ Race kicks off
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An over 100-year-old Thanksgiving tradition carried on in Columbia County Thursday. The Annual Berwick Run for the Diamonds Race, which started in 1908, attracts runners from all over Pennsylvania and even surrounding states. Participants as young as 9 and as old as 80 crowded into Berwick, all hoping to win […]
