Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Florida faces more reinsurance problems
- As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and "increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims."
Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring
2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
New York Fugitive Thought Fleeing To Florida Was A Good Idea
A fugitive from New York thought that fleeing to Florida was a smart idea. Turns out not so much. According to deputies, on Wednesday, members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force received information that wanted person Anthony Terenzi fled
How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?
Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters. Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)
We Floridians like to bitch, don't we? Why not just go ahead and admit it, right? And I personally don't think there's anything wrong with that exactly. While some sit quietly on their hands, we pipe up and let our voices be heard.
7 Great Burger Places in Florida
Burger on a platePhoto byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of seven amazing burger spots in Florida that you should absolutely try, if you haven't already.
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AF
stock photoPhoto byPhoto by Dan Parlante on UnsplashonUnsplash. God bless Florida. Since moving to Orlando a little over a year ago, I have been so entertained by how different and straight up weird this state is. And that's not meant as insult. In this day and age where everything becomes grayer and grayer with time, living in a weird place keeps you feeling young, even when your knees sound like firecrackers each time you stand up.
theapopkavoice.com
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida’s coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the earth beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised...
wmfe.org
Tow-to-go starts in Florida on Wednesday
AAA will offer its popular tow-to-go program starting Wednesday evening to encourage anyone who’s been drinking to stay off the roads this Thanksgiving holiday. The program has been around for almost 25 years. AAA’s Mark Jenkins says anyone can use the free service whether they’re a member or not.
WSVN-TV
DeSantis replaces ousted Miami-Dade Commissioner Martinez with former Florida House candidate
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked a replacement for an ousted Miami-Dade commissioner. The governor had suspended District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez back in September. On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that Martinez’s replacement is attorney Roberto Gonzalez. Gonzalez ran for the Florida House of Representatives earlier...
cw34.com
Coast Guard stops two vessels from illegally landing off the Florida coast
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Coast Guard crews stopped two vessels from landing on the Florida Coast on Thanksgiving Day. Coast Guard officials said the boats were spotted on Thursday afternoon. The people on board were taken off their boats, there were no reported injuries. This comes as 65...
floridapolitics.com
Florida kicks off inspection, grant program to harden homes against hurricanes
Eligible homeowners can receive up to $10K in grants. A program designed to entice Florida homeowners to pay for improvements to their homes that will make them more resistant to hurricane-force winds is officially open for business. Homeowners with a homestead exemption can apply with the Department of Financial Services...
‘No Country For Bikers’ Florida Leads In Number Of Motorcycle Accidents
Florida has long been a haven for motorcyclists, whether it’s the warm and sunny weather throughout the year, optional helmets, or the vast number of off-road gems that remain easily accessible on two-wheelers, it’s no surprise the state ranks second in the country when it
wqcs.org
SLC Sheriff: State Attorney Declines Prosecution in the Death of Joseph Warren Tenore
St. Lucie County - Tuesday, November 22, 2022: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has announced that the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida has declined prosecution in the death of Joseph Warren Tenore. Their decision was based on "strong evidence" that supports a stand your ground...
wogx.com
Here's when you can watch the next rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - After weather scrubbed the launch this week, SpaceX will try again this Saturday to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission is set to lift off...
wkml.com
Brainless Boneheads: Florida Stoplight Thieves Caught in the Act
Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. Maybe They Were Getting...
iheart.com
Man shoots at South Florida landlord with spear gun
Opa-locka, FL - A man appeared in a South Florida court on Tuesday after allegedly shooting at his landlord with a spear gun. Police arrested Joel Cruz, 42, at a home along Northwest 135th Street in Opa-Locka on Monday. According to authorities, Cruz allegedly shot at his landlord with a...
Comments / 0