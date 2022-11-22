Read full article on original website
Everyone is bingeing this dark new British crime thriller on Netflix
Anyone has it in them to snap and become a murderer, Stanley Tucci’s death row inmate ominously warns in Inside Man, a 4-episode BBC One/Netflix crime drama that’s currently dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. “All it takes is a good reason, and a...
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
'Slumberland' Is Now Streaming on Netflix –– Where Was It Filmed?
The latest Netflix original movie to get excited about is called Slumberland. The 2022 fantasy adventure movie is filled with endless moments of excitement and mystery. Anyone who’s ever tried to navigate the difference between dreams and nightmares will appreciate the creativity that went into making such an interesting movie for the whole family to enjoy.
'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything Fans Need to Know From Casting News to Premiere Date
With its unpredictable twists and gripping romances, Netflix's soapy, hit drama Virgin River is returning soon with its fifth season. Viewers have become captivated by nurse practitioner Melanie Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her attempt to make a home in small-town Virgin River after moving from Los Angeles. It's dramatic in the best way possible so it's easy to see why the series has developed such a passionate fan following since it's debut on the streaming platform.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Slumberland'
A tragic documentary and a couple of holiday rom-coms are also trending on the streaming service.
7 best shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu (Nov. 24-27)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Andor finale, Wednesday and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
NME
What time is ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix?
Wednesday, Netflix‘s hotly anticipated reboot of the Addams Family franchise, comes out this week, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager. Set in a spooky castle in the mountains, where Wednesday is packed off to Nevermore boarding school after setting killer piranhas on some bullies, the show also features Tim Burton as executive producer (alongside creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar) as well as director of four episodes.
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going December 2022
HBO Max has announced its programming for the month of December. Doom Patrol returns for a fourth season on Dec. 8. The season premiere opens with the team traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Gossip Girl: Season 2 premieres on Dec. 1 with more scandal and glamour. Plus, His Dark Materials is back on Dec. 5 for its third and final season.
CNET
After '1899,' More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Have you been binging 1899? If so, we suggest you get into the archive and check out their first masterpiece, Dark. For my money, it's the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
Gizmodo
Amazon Reportedly Plans to Burn $1 Billion on Over a Dozen Theatrical Movies Every Year
Amazon must be feeling its cash burning a hole in its voluminous pockets even as the tech downturn has pummeled $1 trillion from its stock value. And even though the company is potentially kicking thousands of employees to the curb over the next few months, the tech and e-commerce giant wants to see its name up in lights as the projectors roll.
wegotthiscovered.com
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
Elite Daily
Netflix's December Lineup Is A True Holiday Gift
The end of 2022 is just around the corner, and the winter holidays are about to hit hard. This is the time of year when everyone settles around the giant TV in the living room for family-together time, sports, or simply because they ate too much. While many marathons and reruns dot the TV landscape, Netflix’s December 2022 lineup has plenty of new titles ready to make the holidays merry and bright. It’s the most beautiful time of the year on Netflix, when the streaming service releases all different kinds of entertainment all at once. There are Christmas movies, Oscar-bait films, and tons of highly-anticipated TV series on the way.
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
26 Movies Good Actors Did That Their Fans Wish They Never, Ever Had
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
ScreenCrush
