Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Centre Daily
Shake Milton Has Career Night vs. Orlando Magic
With the starting backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden recovering from injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on their backups, Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, to step up and control the offense for the time being. Without the star trio of Maxey, Harden, and the center Joel...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview
The Hornets will debut their 2022-2023 city jerseys tonight against a red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves team, who has won their last five games. The Hornets broke their five-game home losing streak last game with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It was just the second home win of the season for the hornets. Charlotte are 2-6 at home this season and Minnesota is 5-3 on the road. Last season, these teams split the season series 1-1, with both winning on their home floor. It will be an earlier start time for this game as tip-off will be at 5:00 PM EST.
Centre Daily
While Charles Barkley And Michael Jordan’s Friendship Deteriorated, LeBron James And Dwayne Wade Have Grown Closer
Both sets of players entered the NBA in the same draft year. Both became friends once they entered the league. Both had Hall of Fame careers. The difference now is one pair is no longer acquaintances while the other's bond is continuously improving. Earlier this week, it was revealed NBA...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves back in the winners' circle tonight, having vanquished the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 behind big games from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The victory, L.A.'s first on the road all year, moves the club to a still-bad 6-11 record, which puts them 1.5 games ahead of the now 6-14 Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
Centre Daily
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley Suspended for Shoving Deandre Ayton
View the original article to see embedded media. Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games by the NBA for his forceful shove of Suns star Deandre Ayton on Tuesday night. The play came with 3:55 to play in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix at Footprint...
Centre Daily
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Washington Wizards Friday Night
The Miami Heat notched another win without Max Strus and Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup. The star of the night was center Bam Adebayo, who recorded 38 points and 12 rebounds. Adebayo’s 18-point first quarter set the tone for one of the best performances of his career. Adebayo’s...
Centre Daily
Ahead of Celtics’ Game Against Kings, Joe Mazzulla Discusses the Similarities and Differences Between the NBA’s Highest-Scoring Offenses
The only NBA team generating more points per game than the Boston Celtics, who are producing 119.7 per contest, is the one in town for Friday night's matchup at TD Garden. The Sacramento Kings are averaging 120 points in their first 17 games, helping them get off to a 10-7 start this season.
Centre Daily
Montrezl Harrell Praises Paul Reed’s Selflessness
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a primary backup behind the starting center Joel Embiid. Instead, Doc Rivers has utilized several prospects in the position depending on the situation. If the Sixers want to go with a small-ball lineup, they tend to shift PJ Tucker to the five. If Rivers...
Centre Daily
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Comments / 0