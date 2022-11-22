ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Centre Daily

Shake Milton Has Career Night vs. Orlando Magic

With the starting backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden recovering from injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on their backups, Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, to step up and control the offense for the time being. Without the star trio of Maxey, Harden, and the center Joel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview

The Hornets will debut their 2022-2023 city jerseys tonight against a red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves team, who has won their last five games. The Hornets broke their five-game home losing streak last game with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It was just the second home win of the season for the hornets. Charlotte are 2-6 at home this season and Minnesota is 5-3 on the road. Last season, these teams split the season series 1-1, with both winning on their home floor. It will be an earlier start time for this game as tip-off will be at 5:00 PM EST.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94

Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves back in the winners' circle tonight, having vanquished the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 behind big games from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The victory, L.A.'s first on the road all year, moves the club to a still-bad 6-11 record, which puts them 1.5 games ahead of the now 6-14 Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers’ Patrick Beverley Suspended for Shoving Deandre Ayton

View the original article to see embedded media. Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games by the NBA for his forceful shove of Suns star Deandre Ayton on Tuesday night. The play came with 3:55 to play in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix at Footprint...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Montrezl Harrell Praises Paul Reed’s Selflessness

The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a primary backup behind the starting center Joel Embiid. Instead, Doc Rivers has utilized several prospects in the position depending on the situation. If the Sixers want to go with a small-ball lineup, they tend to shift PJ Tucker to the five. If Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime

The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

