The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Thanksgiving recipes from News 13 This Morning
In spirit of Thanksgiving, the News 13 This Morning crew shared all different kinds of recipes to prepare for Thanksgiving: dinner, dessert, festive drinks and side dishes, too.
This recipe for Homemade Pie Crust has easy instructions and no-frills ingredients
Whether you’re making pumpkin pie, apple pie or chicken pot pie, this crust recipe makes it easy.
I tried Martha Stewart's and Ina Garten's baked macaroni-and-cheese recipes, and one was perfect for Thanksgiving
Stewart's recipe uses four kinds of cheese and yellow onion for added flavor, while Garten's recipe calls for tomatoes.
Juicing Recipes for Kids
Give your kids juice that contains vegetables right away. Leave out requiring them to consume all of their vegetables. Here are some juice recipes for kids that are delicious in flavor and packed with vitamins, making them the ideal breakfast on the go or pick-me-up for after school.
CBS News
Recipe: Turkey Gravy, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Sam Sifton's Turkey Gravy. Here is a simple, elegant pan gravy that lends itself well to cooking in the very pan in which you've roasted your turkey. It calls for whisking flour with the fat in the bottom of the pan to create a light roux (no lumps!), then hitting it with stock and wine, salt and pepper. Some may wish to add cream, or other spices. Decant the gravy into a warmed boat or beaker, rather than into a cold one, and serve immediately.
WGNtv.com
Dean Richards, Butterball share Thanksgiving leftover recipes
WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards along with Butterball share a recipe for Leftover Turkey Enchiladas and Sandwich. For more information, go to Butterball.com or call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 to chat with turkey experts. Leftover Turkey Enchiladas. INGREDIENTS:. 2 cups leftover shredded cooked Butterball® Turkey. 1-½ cups (6 ounces)...
Chef Ron shows us a twist on a classic Thanksgiving side
Andouille Sausage Stuffing 1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish 1 pound andouille sausage, diced 1 onion, finely chopped 5 stalks of celery, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper 3 to 3 and a half cups low-sodium chicken broth 2 […]
This Fried Rice Recipe Gets a Big Upgrade With Shrimp and Pineapple
This curry-and-pineapple shrimp fried rice is a tasty spin on a speedy weeknight standby. It’s from the new Milk Street Cook What You Have cookbook, which spotlights simple recipes to use pantry, fridge and freezer staples. Tip: "Using chilled rice is key, as the firm grains will separate easily,...
Real Simple
Apple Rugelach
To make these swirly cookies, start with a simple dough enriched with cream cheese. You can make it up two days ahead, which makes this a great recipe for prepping a big holiday meal or an array of edible gifts. The filling is a simple mixture of apple butter, honey, cinnamon, and a sprinkle of slivered almonds that elevates these soft and tender pastries with a delicious crunch. Pack them up in a festive kraft box and encourage the lucky recipients to enjoy rughelach for breakfast, a snack, or dessert.
What's The Difference Between Naan And Pita?
Sweet potatoes and yams, soybeans and chickpeas, bananas and plantains, parsley and cilantro, peaches and nectarines. These are just a few of the many foods that look similar to each other and are, therefore, often mistaken for one another, as Bright Side explains. Naan and pita are another example of two foods that look a lot alike, but have a few key differences.
uproarcsu.com
Recipes for Fall
Autumn weather calls for hearty, warm meals. The heat of the summer has begun to fade, so it’s a great time to get back to the oven or stovetop. The following recipes are warm comfort foods which are also great for students beginning to cook. Pumpkin-Banana bread. This recipe...
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Holiday Morning Recipes: Lemon Bundt Cake
Step 1Make cake: Heat oven to 350ºF. Very generously butter and flour a large (15-cup) Bundt pan, tapping out excess flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Step 2In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on...
KSAT 12
snapshotsincursive.com
Greek Oven Potatoes
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Palatable Possibilities: Greek Oven Potatoes! This sounds crazy, but these potatoes are baked and steamed at the same time. The end result is tenderness and flavorful, an extraordinary combination. It sounds like a lot of liquid, but trust me, the potatoes literally soak up the moisture. They can handle it. The spice mix does a great job of penetrating the potatoes while teasing the senses with a whiff of aromatic pleasantness. For a side dish that is anything but hum-drum, give this one a whirl. No regrets.
thespruceeats.com
Lasagna Soup
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) If you love lasagna but don’t have the time or energy to whip one up, lasagna soup is the answer. Filled with all the classic elements of lasagna—there’s spiced ground beef, saucy tomatoes, ricotta, and even lasagna noodles—this soup is the perfect low-key alternative without all the fuss.
Dutch oven beef stew
This beef stew is a one pot dish. Meaning you'll start cooking your stewed meat first inside a Dutch oven, then once it's fully cooked, you'll add sliced carrots, sliced potatoes, and a few other ingredients into the same pot. The stew will then simmer on low heat. This beef stew is meant to be an easy weeknight or weekend meal. I use cans of root vegetables (carrots and potatoes) for this specific beef stew recipe, to create a hearty meal within less time.
