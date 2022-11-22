A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay Co on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Accordging to the Clay Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies said Byrd had been entered as a missing person in Clay Co. Byrd had been last seen near the end of October. Deputies located the body on Saturday, November 12.

