Magoffin County, KY

Comments / 12

Nadine Harper
3d ago

Yes don't give up hope because the Lord has the final answer and hears and answer all prayers and have a happy happy birthday in the coming days 🎂

Nita Pritt-Bucklen
3d ago

Lord Jesus, please give this young man and his family a Christmas miracle by giving him healing in his body from the top of his head to the soles of his feet, we give you the glory and 🙏

snickers
3d ago

I'm so very sorry for your accident, but please don't give up you have your whole life ahead of you and your a strong young man and with GOD beside you your even stronger then you ever thought possible....remember with your hard work and GOD, mountains can be moved and gray skies turn blue again....Many 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 for you young man and your family. ❤

Related
WOWK 13 News

Crews extinguish Ironton, Ohio, house fire

UPDATE: (2 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – Lawrence County dispatchers say crews have extinguished a fire that happened at a home in Ironton this afternoon. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out in a garage in the 2500 block of South 11th Street around 12:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. […]
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Three people arrested in Kentucky drug bust

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking. GCSO says they stopped a car on Main Street in Greenup, and the driver, Sarah James, 42, of Hood Run Road in Greenup, Kentucky, had a suspended license. An occupant of the vehicle, Carl James McKinney, of […]
GREENUP, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Five from Big Sandy region graduate from KSP Academy

FRANKFORT — Thirty-eight new Kentucky State Police cadets from Class 102 graduated from their training academy Friday, including three from Lawrence County and two from Floyd County. Chase Coverdale, Brett Criswell and Zachary Wright, all of Louisa; Christin Mitchell of Prestonsburg; and Jacob Williams of Harold completed more than...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Police: West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday. The complaint says that […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
MOREHEAD, KY
thebig1063.com

Knott County man indicted in connection with jewelry store robbery

From WYMT - One man is facing serious charges following a grand jury indictment on Monday, November 21, 2022. 45-year-old Lonnie Huff, of Emmalena, is accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Lloyd Williams Jewelry store in Corbin earlier this year. The indictment states Huff threatened to hurt...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County murder suspect is set to get a new trial date. State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020. Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder. Police said the men were on vacation with other friends in the Red River...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested Following Alleged Burglary In Letcher County

An update from the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office:. Deputy Seth Whitaker arrested two male subjects today and charged them with:. We received a call that a house that had been flooded on Charlie White Lane had been broken into during the night. The homeowners had video from their security system.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Morehead Police Arrest Five People Following Drug Raid

Morehead Police announced on their Facebook page that five people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Officers with Morehead Police served a search warrant Early Friday morning at a home in Morehead on North Wilson Avenue. Police discovered large quantities on what’s speculated to be meth and heroin. Also...
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Body Found in Clay Co Identified

A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay Co on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Accordging to the Clay Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies said Byrd had been entered as a missing person in Clay Co. Byrd had been last seen near the end of October. Deputies located the body on Saturday, November 12.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Pair facing drug charges

A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
IRONTON, OH
thebigsandynews.com

Grandsons honor late doctor with Marshall scholarship

LOUISA — The grandsons of a Wayne County resident honored their late grandfather with a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist (specializes in treating critically ill newborns) in Hickory, N.C.; Marc A. Workman, M.D., class of 1986 and a family medicine physician in Louisa; and James F. Spears II, M.D., class of 1987 and an independent contractor in family practice/urgent care in Huntington, W.Va., created a scholarship to carry on the legacy of their grandfather and Wayne County, W.Va., native Roy Wellman, a release by Marshall University said.
LOUISA, KY
Lootpress

Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights Announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced details Thursday regarding its annual Christmas Parade of Lights event. The holiday event, presented by Dutch Miller and hosted by Downtown Huntington Partners, is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 2, 2022. Beginning at 4th Avenue at 13th Street...
HUNTINGTON, WV

