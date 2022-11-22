Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost at least half his fan base over anti-Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel this week said that he has lost at least half of his fanbase due to his anti-Trump jokes on his late-night show. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host said on Stitcher's "Naked Lunch" podcast Thursday, adding that "10 years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host," according to research.
Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Deletes All Posts, Other Social Channels Go Dark
Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased. The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image. J. Lo’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted. A rep for Lopez declined to comment. In the...
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss! The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣" The...
Demi Lovato Celebrates Thanksgiving with Boyfriend Jutes: 'Grateful for This Guy'
"Demi is happy and fulfilled right now," an insider told PEOPLE of the singer's relationship Demi Lovato and Jutes celebrated their first holiday as a couple on Thursday. Lovato, 30, told her social media followers how "grateful" she was to spend Thanksgiving with her new beau, singer Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes). Jutes was the subject of most of Lovato's Instagram stories on Thursday. First, the singers posed for a sweet mirror selfie in the bathroom. Lovato shared another selfie shortly after with the words "Grateful for this guy...
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo of Daughter and Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, but they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
Megyn Kelly Laughs At MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Being Fired, Calls Her 'Most Racist' News Anchor
Conservative news host Megyn Kelly had a field day when she announced that MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was fired from the network and called her the "most racist person in all of television," RadarOnline.com has learned. Kelly began the segment of her Sirius XM radio show by telling her guest, Dana Loesch, she had "good news" before announcing Cross was without a job. Cross' two-year contract was due for renewal but MSNBC decided to terminate the host early. "I have some good news, some good news," Kelly told Loesch during The Megyn Kelly Show, "One of them just got fired....
Psychologist Jordan Peterson Says Meghan Markle’s Voice ‘Drips With Falsehood’
Meghan Markle started her Archetypes podcast earlier this year. One thing experts are noticing is the sudden change in Meghan's voice.
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Radar Online is noting that CNN executives have not been happy with the ratings put up by its new Sunday evening program hosted by Chris Wallace.
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
The US Sun
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, Join Mom for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance
"Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe," Mariah Carey wrote on Instagram after the performance Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan helped her ring in the holiday season! The singer, 52, closed out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday afternoon by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her two kids danced behind her. Carey accessorized her red mermaid gown with a dramatic train with more than 80 carats of diamond (from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection), as...
Doja Cat begs Elon Musk to help her after she 'made a mistake' by changing her Twitter name to 'christmas'
Twitter users who were previously verified under Twitter's existing program can't change their names on the app right now.
