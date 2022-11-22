ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel says he lost at least half his fan base over anti-Trump jokes

Jimmy Kimmel this week said that he has lost at least half of his fanbase due to his anti-Trump jokes on his late-night show. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host said on Stitcher's "Naked Lunch" podcast Thursday, adding that "10 years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host," according to research.
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Deletes All Posts, Other Social Channels Go Dark

Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased. The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image. J. Lo’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted. A rep for Lopez declined to comment. In the...
People

Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo

The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss!  The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣"  The...
People

Demi Lovato Celebrates Thanksgiving with Boyfriend Jutes: 'Grateful for This Guy'

"Demi is happy and fulfilled right now," an insider told PEOPLE of the singer's relationship Demi Lovato and Jutes celebrated their first holiday as a couple on Thursday. Lovato, 30, told her social media followers how "grateful" she was to spend Thanksgiving with her new beau, singer Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes). Jutes was the subject of most of Lovato's Instagram stories on Thursday. First, the singers posed for a sweet mirror selfie in the bathroom. Lovato shared another selfie shortly after with the words "Grateful for this guy...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
RadarOnline

Megyn Kelly Laughs At MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Being Fired, Calls Her 'Most Racist' News Anchor

Conservative news host Megyn Kelly had a field day when she announced that MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was fired from the network and called her the "most racist person in all of television," RadarOnline.com has learned. Kelly began the segment of her Sirius XM radio show by telling her guest, Dana Loesch, she had "good news" before announcing Cross was without a job. Cross' two-year contract was due for renewal but MSNBC decided to terminate the host early. "I have some good news, some good news," Kelly told Loesch during The Megyn Kelly Show, "One of them just got fired....
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
People

Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'

"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
People

Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, Join Mom for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

"Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe," Mariah Carey wrote on Instagram after the performance Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan helped her ring in the holiday season! The singer, 52, closed out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday afternoon by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her two kids danced behind her. Carey accessorized her red mermaid gown with a dramatic train with more than 80 carats of diamond (from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection), as...
People

People

