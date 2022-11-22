ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
BBC

World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife

An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
The Independent

Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022

Fans booed and threw beer as England's dreams of claiming their first ever victory over the USA at a World Cup tournament were crushed with a 0-0 draw on Friday, 25 November.Though Gareth Southgate had warned warned his side to up their game after their win over Iran, he did not get his desired response.The goalless match means that Three Lions have failed to secure their place in the knockout phase, ahead of their group stage match against Wales next Tuesday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

World Cup fans’ party cancelled after Qatar ‘imposes’ alcohol restrictions

A World Cup party has been cancelled after Qatari authorities “imposed” changes to restrict alcohol sales, organisers said.Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the USA with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture with Iran.But they said they were told at the last minute of new conditions preventing alcohol sales before 12pm, leading to them cancelling their pre-match event at the InterContinental Doha hotel, in the West Bay area of the city.Wales’ crunch group B fixture against Iran kicks off at...
NBC Sports

How to Watch France vs. Denmark in 2022 World Cup Group D Match

The top two teams in Group D are facing off on Saturday. France, fresh off a 4-1 thrashing over Australia in its opener on Tuesday, are looking to continue its 2018 title defense with another convincing performance. However, Les Bleus, the No. 4 team in the world in FIFA’s ranking,...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

SB Nation

Thiago Silva ‘enjoying the best version of Thiago Silva’, along with the rest of us

Unlike some of the favorites for the 2022 World Cup, Brazil didn’t suffer a letdown in their first match at the tournament, producing a strong display at either end of the pitch in a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. Team captain Thiago Silva anchored their play with steady defending and even some incisive passing, but above all, the unshatterable belief that this is their time for a long overdue win — it’s been 20 years since the 2002 triumph and that Ronaldo haircut.
SB Nation

World Cup Open Thread Day Seven

The FIFA World Cup continues today with four more matches as the groups are starting to clear up. One group that got turned upside down was Group C thanks to a massive upset by Saudi Arabia over Argentina. Group D looks like its under control by France, but the injury bug has bit them again, which may leave the door open.
SB Nation

Chelsea to play friendly match against Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi next month

The football fever is on with a World Cup already filled with surprises, but not always completely filled in terms of attendance at the Qatari stadiums. Nevertheless interest in the sport seems to have no limits, especially with countries in the Arabian Peninsula and its vicinities getting directly involved in European football.
SB Nation

November 24th - 27th Long Weekend Open Thread

On to the schedule:

