Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’
After much fanfare, Stormzy’s third full-length album, This Is What I Mean, has now been released. He first signposted that something was coming with the marathon “Mel Made Me Do It” visual (which sadly doesn’t feature on the album), before officially kicking off the build-up with “Hide & Seek” in October.
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, Join Mom for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance
"Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe," Mariah Carey wrote on Instagram after the performance Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan helped her ring in the holiday season! The singer, 52, closed out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday afternoon by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her two kids danced behind her. Carey accessorized her red mermaid gown with a dramatic train with more than 80 carats of diamond (from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection), as...
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
"This has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food," Chanel West Coast wrote in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Chanel West Coast is thankful for her family this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the Ridiculousness co-host — who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie Breeze, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison earlier this month — shared photos from her and Fenison's first holiday as parents. Alongside adorable photos of the family, West Coast, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving!...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey enjoyed the family holiday in Hawaii for the second time since moving there Nick Lachey and his family are celebrating their Thanksgiving island style. On Thursday, wife Vanessa Lachey shared photos on Instagram revealing some moments from the family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii, where they reside as she films NCIS: Hawaii. "Sending Love from Hawai'i! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃❤️🌴," the mom of three captioned a sweet family photo, where she holds sons Phoenix Robert, 5, and Camden John, 9, while Nick had daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, on his lap. Later,...
Usher and Sons Usher V and Nayvid Give Back to Atlanta Families on Thanksgiving
Usher felt "blessed to be a blessing" as he and sons Nayvid, 13, and Usher V, 14, helped give back to families in need in Atlanta Thursday Usher is pulling dad duty on Thanksgiving with his little ones. The "U Got It Bad" singer kicked off his holiday celebrations by giving back to families in the city of Atlanta with older sons Naviyd, 13, and Usher V, 14, by his side. The singer partnered with Sunfare and HUNGRY to provide over 500 healthy meals to residents of Freedom Village...
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss! The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣" The...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Thanksgiving with 'Epic Fail Family Photo' Featuring All 7 Kids
Thanksgiving 2022 also marks Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's newest baby Ilaria's first Turkey Day Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are celebrating yet another first — and unfiltered — Thanksgiving with the newest member of their family! On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, shared a photo from her family's holiday festivities. The candid snap featured her and Alec, 64, sitting on the couch beside their seven children — daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 weeks, Maria Lucia Victoria, 20 months, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael...
A Masked Singer Newcomer Pulls Out of the Competition Early: 'I Just Came to Bother Ken'
Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo challenged Snowstorm for the crown on Wednesday's episode This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer brought the scares on Thanksgiving Eve. The singing competition celebrated Fright Night on Wednesday and introduced two new contestants — Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo — to battle reigning queen Snowstorm. RELATED: 20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on The Masked Singer Sir Bug a Boo took the stage first and introduced themselves with a creepy clue package. "It started when...
Scotty McCreery's Son Avery Is Surrounded by Family in Sweet Photo from His First Thanksgiving
Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery in October Scotty McCreery is celebrating a special Thanksgiving. The country singer and wife Gabi shared scenes on Instagram of the first Thanksgiving since they've welcomed son Merrick Avery, 4 weeks. The couple was joined by other members of the family in a sweet porch swing photo, where the newborn sleeps while leaning against Gabi's arm. "Happy Thanksgiving, yall! 🦃🍁," he captioned the shot. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals ...
Elizabeth Taylor's 1961 Oscars Dress Discovered in Suitcase Decades After Event
The legendary actress considered the gown her “lucky charm” and kept it with her during her travels An Elizabeth Taylor fashion mystery has finally been solved. The one-of-a-kind dress the actress wore when she won her first Oscar in 1961 hadn't been seen since that momentous evening. But more than 60 years after winning Best Actress for BUtterfield 8, the dress has been found. The gown, designed by Marc Bohan for Christian Dior, was discovered carefully packed away in a large plastic suitcase — alongside 11 more of the...
John Travolta Celebrates Son Ben's 12th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
The Grease actor and his 22-year-old daughter Ella both paid tribute to Ben on Wednesday John Travolta is celebrating his son Benjamin's 12th birthday. On Wednesday, the Grease star shared a cute photo of his son cuddling up to his dog, Peanut, writing, "Happy birthday my Ben! From your Dad, Ella and Peanut!! We love you so much!!" Travolta, 68, shares Ben and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, with late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple also...
Ree Drummond Celebrates Thanksgiving at Her Late Father-in-Law's House for 'Old Time's Sake'
The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her family's delicious — and meaningful — Thanksgiving celebration in her Instagram Story Ree Drummond had a family-filled Turkey Day! The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her Thanksgiving festivities with husband Ladd and some of their kids: daughter Paige, 23, son Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 20. Drummond shared that they prepared and ate Thanksgiving dinner at her late father-in-law Chuck Drummond's place. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best...
Ignore the Sitcom Title — ‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Rare Great Movie About the Ecstasy of Making Movies
When I saw Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” at the Toronto Film Festival in September, I absolutely loved it. And while I never expected the film to be some breakout smash, my hope for it — and my cautiously optimistic prediction — is that it would find a hook into the culture. I assumed that a drama about how Steven Spielberg got to be the genius he is would resonate, in a big way, with movie fans from multiple generations. Okay, not so much with those under 35. But that still leaves a lot of us! “The Fabelmans,” I think, has a bad...
Kylie Jenner Confirms Son's Name Is Wolf — But Teases When She'll Share His New Name
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf Kylie Jenner may be inching closer to revealing her baby boy's name. In the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul, 25, shared that the name of her 9-month-old son, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, is "still Wolf." One month after Jenner and Scott welcomed their baby boy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared an announcement on her Instagram Stories that...
Carrie Underwood helps Utah woman with surprise reveal during concert
A mom-to-be in Utah managed to get Carrie Underwood to help with a surprise reveal earlier this month at a concert in Salt Lake City.
Kate Bosworth Says She's 'Grateful' for Justin Long in Thanksgiving Post: 'You Make Life So Much Fun'
Bosworth and Long went public with their relationship in May Kate Bosworth is taking the time to let boyfriend Justin Long know how thankful she is for him. The Informant actress, 39, dedicated a special message to her House of Darkness actor boyfriend on Instagram for Thanksgiving, and shared a carousel of snaps taken in the fall. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🧡🍂 So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong," she captioned the post. "You make life so much fun. xx" The first photo in the...
The Masked Singer Names Its 2 Finalists After Ousted Contestant Dedicates Performance to Bob Saget
"He was the reason that I decided to do the show," one of the semifinalists said of the late comedian on Thursday's episode This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Unlike a Thanksgiving plate, which can be loaded up with as many dishes as you want, only two acts could advance on Thursday's Masked Singer semi-finals. Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke helped decide which act — between Lambs, Harp or Snowstorm — would go home to the finals. Harp kicked off the Thanksgiving episode by sharing who she feels grateful...
Jennifer Beals Thanks Irene Cara for Her 'Fearless Triple Threat Talent' in Tribute After Her Death
Jennifer Beals was joined by a group of celebrities who remembered Irene Cara after her death at age 63, including Debbie Allen, Diane Warren and Questlove Jennifer Beals is remembering Irene Cara. Shortly after news of Cara's death was announced Saturday, Beals, 58, honored the late star with a moving tribute post shared on Instagram. "Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent," Beals — who starred in 1983's Flashdance wrote of Cara — who performed the film's title track, "Flashdance... What...
Christina Perri Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'Thankful'
Perri welcomed her second child, Pixie Rose, with husband Paul Costabile last month Christina Perri is grateful for her growing family on Thanksgiving. The "A Thousand Years" singer, 36, shared a sweet snap of her two daughters Carmella, 4, and newborn Pixie Rose posing for a photo on Instagram. In the photo, Carmella embraces her little sister Pixie Rose and appears to kiss her on the forehead as they both lay down on cozy white fur. Carmella wears an off-white dress with a matching white headband, while baby Pixie...
