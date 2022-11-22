Read full article on original website
Related
Selma Blair Celebrates Holiday with 11-Year-Old Son Arthur in Sweet Photo: 'Happy Thanksgiving'
The actress shared a photo to Instagram of her little one sitting in a toy car and smiling big Selma Blair gave thanks with her son this year. The Cruel Intentions actress, 50, shared an image of her 11-year-old son Arthur to her Instagram Story on Thursday while wishing her followers a happy holiday. In the photo, Blair's only child can be seen sitting on a toy car and smiling up at his mom as their dog stands by her side. Blair kept the caption simple with...
Demi Lovato Celebrates Thanksgiving with Boyfriend Jutes: 'Grateful for This Guy'
"Demi is happy and fulfilled right now," an insider told PEOPLE of the singer's relationship Demi Lovato and Jutes celebrated their first holiday as a couple on Thursday. Lovato, 30, told her social media followers how "grateful" she was to spend Thanksgiving with her new beau, singer Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes). Jutes was the subject of most of Lovato's Instagram stories on Thursday. First, the singers posed for a sweet mirror selfie in the bathroom. Lovato shared another selfie shortly after with the words "Grateful for this guy...
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
Hailey Baldwin Says She Is 'Thankful' for Husband Justin Bieber in Picture from Japan on Thanksgiving
Earlier this week, the supermodel celebrated her 26th birthday with the singer in Tokyo The Biebers are celebrating Thanksgiving abroad! On Thursday, Hailey Baldwin Bieber shared her gratitude for her husband Justin Bieber by posting a sweet picture of herself cuddling up to him in Japan for the holiday. Wearing cozy outfits including beanies, sweat pants, and sweaters in the snapshot, the couple posed alongside each other with Hailey, 26, resting her head on Justin's shoulder. "so thankful for my 🤍," she wrote over the image. RELATED: Finally!...
The Concealer Hailey Bieber Relies on for Her 'Lazy' Makeup Routine Is 25% Off for Black Friday
Stock up on Kosas at a discount while you can Fresh, radiant makeup is always in, which is why we often look to Hailey Bieber for beauty tips. After all, the model has mastered the art of creating a soft yet natural glow for any occasion, and we recently learned that Kosas is among her go-to brands for her "fast [and] lazy" makeup routine, according to this TikTok. Luckily, the clean beauty brand kicked off Black Friday with a rare sitewide sale, which means we're taking advantage...
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving
Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people. The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Last...
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, Join Mom for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance
"Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe," Mariah Carey wrote on Instagram after the performance Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan helped her ring in the holiday season! The singer, 52, closed out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday afternoon by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her two kids danced behind her. Carey accessorized her red mermaid gown with a dramatic train with more than 80 carats of diamond (from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection), as...
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Are Married! Inside Their Nigerian Ceremony — the First of 2 Weddings
The couple got married during a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday and will wed again in a second American ceremony on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are married! On Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, wed in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. The couple will tie the knot again in an American ceremony on Saturday. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told PEOPLE...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Thanksgiving with 'Epic Fail Family Photo' Featuring All 7 Kids
Thanksgiving 2022 also marks Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's newest baby Ilaria's first Turkey Day Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are celebrating yet another first — and unfiltered — Thanksgiving with the newest member of their family! On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, shared a photo from her family's holiday festivities. The candid snap featured her and Alec, 64, sitting on the couch beside their seven children — daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 weeks, Maria Lucia Victoria, 20 months, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table
Hoda Kotb is "thankful for family" as she spends the holiday with her extended family, as well as daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5 Hoda Kotb is thankful for her girls this Thanksgiving. The Today co-host spent the holiday with daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5, and even more family after completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties that morning. Sharing the Thanksgiving table spread and a selfie with everyone celebrating, Kotb wrote, "Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️." While the adults —...
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
"This has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food," Chanel West Coast wrote in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Chanel West Coast is thankful for her family this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the Ridiculousness co-host — who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie Breeze, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison earlier this month — shared photos from her and Fenison's first holiday as parents. Alongside adorable photos of the family, West Coast, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving!...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey enjoyed the family holiday in Hawaii for the second time since moving there Nick Lachey and his family are celebrating their Thanksgiving island style. On Thursday, wife Vanessa Lachey shared photos on Instagram revealing some moments from the family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii, where they reside as she films NCIS: Hawaii. "Sending Love from Hawai'i! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃❤️🌴," the mom of three captioned a sweet family photo, where she holds sons Phoenix Robert, 5, and Camden John, 9, while Nick had daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, on his lap. Later,...
Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Baby Boys Subtly Appear in Family's Thanksgiving Portraits
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share a 9-month-old son and daughter Stormi, 4, while Khloé shares a 4-month-old son and daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are keeping their baby boys close! On Thursday, various members of the famous family shared photos from their Thanksgiving celebration. One of the major highlights of the holiday decor was a wall full of portraits of each member of the family, done in a regal, Bridgerton-like style. A closer look at the wall shows that all members of...
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Announce First Pregnancy After 1 Year of Marriage: 'Thankful'
Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda Gates' daughter shared the baby news on Thanksgiving Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar are expecting their first baby! The 25-year-old daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced the pregnancy news in a joint post with her 31-year-old husband. Alongside two sweet photos posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, they wrote: "Thankful. 💚🍼" In the post's first photo, the married duo embraced each other while posing in front of a rock wall, surrounded by greenery and rural settings. All the while, Jennifer...
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo
Meghan McCain announced last month she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter Meghan McCain has a lot going on this Thanksgiving. The pregnant former View co-host shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Thursday before setting off to her holiday festivities. In the photo, McCain, 38, sported a bright red lip and a black body con dress with silver detailing on the chest. "Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed turkey," she joked with the photo, showing a hand resting on her baby bump. On Wednesday, McCain —...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'
Kourtney Kardashian talks about her blended family amid struggles with son Mason, 12, in The Kardashians season 2 finale Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are working to make memories for their families. In scenes from a family dinner on the season finale of The Kardashians, the blended family — which includes Kourtney's kids Reign Aston, 7, and Penelope Scotland, 10, and Travis' kids, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, son Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 19, — gathers for dinner at Kourtney's home. "Where am I sitting?" the Blink-182...
People
358K+
Followers
60K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0