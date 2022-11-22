ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

2022 CIAC High School Football Playoff Schedule/Scoreboard

The 2022 CIAC Football Playoffs will begin with quarterfinals Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. continue with semifinals Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m. and conclude with the championships, Saturday, Dec. 10 at either Rentschler Field in East Hartford or Arute Field at Central Connectiuct State in New Britain. CIAC PLAYOFF RANKINGS: CLASS...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Hillhouse Marching Band Rebuilds For Game Day

Top: Bernadette Karpel. Bottom, in foreground: Drummer Erik London. Lucy Gellman Photos. The drums sounded first, a heartbeat that rang all the way to the goalposts, then split in two as the marching quads came in. Horns jumped on the beat, wailing as they hit the cool afternoon air. At the 50-yard line, Bernadette Karpel lifted her clarinet to her mouth and came in strong. Joshua Smith pulled his hand through the air and held up a forefinger. A smile teased at the edges of his mouth.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here

Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening.  “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil

A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Stamford Model Railroad Club holds its annual holiday model train display

If you're looking for a fun family activity Saturday, the Stamford Model Railroad Club's got you covered with their annual holiday model train display. News 12's photojournalist Frank Bruce took a look at the display. You can catch the attraction at St. John's Episcopal Church in Stamford. It's happening Nov....
STAMFORD, CT
zip06.com

Holiday Celebration In Downtown New Haven

The Shops at Yale are sponsoring a series of celebrations and promotions in the Broadway, Chapel, and Whitney-Audubon districts of historic downtown New Haven. New this year, are a Small Business Saturday Pop-Up with fun arts and crafts activities for children on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1042 Chapel Street; a holiday open house on Thursday, Dec. 8 at retailers on Chapel Street; and a toy and coat drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 with United Way of Greater New Haven on Broadway Island.
NEW HAVEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’

WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Read Street, between Newhall Street and Sheppard Street, according to police. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy