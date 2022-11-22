Read full article on original website
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
Molly Wilson makes a name for herself as the only girl on the Rockville HS football team
VERNON, Conn. — When No. 65 steps onto the field at Rockville High School, the person under the pads and helmet is someone not usually seen in the gridiron. Underneath the blue and yellow jersey, ready to kick the football down the field is Molly Wilson. She is a freshman at Rockville High School in Vernon and is the only girl on the all-boy team.
wiltonbulletin.com
2022 CIAC High School Football Playoff Schedule/Scoreboard
The 2022 CIAC Football Playoffs will begin with quarterfinals Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. continue with semifinals Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m. and conclude with the championships, Saturday, Dec. 10 at either Rentschler Field in East Hartford or Arute Field at Central Connectiuct State in New Britain. CIAC PLAYOFF RANKINGS: CLASS...
New Jersey residents rally for World Cup at Kearny Scots American Athletic Association
News 12's Brian Donohue recaps Saturday’s World Cup games, including the U.S. team's 0-0 draw against England.
'You can’t help but feel good' | Giving season in full effect across Connecticut
AVON, Connecticut — Black Friday marked the unofficial kick-off of the giving season for cities and towns across Connecticut. From donation boxes popping up at libraries, senior centers, and town halls in East Hartford to collections at firehouses in Southington. Municipalities across the state are taking up collections for families in need.
newhavenarts.org
Hillhouse Marching Band Rebuilds For Game Day
Top: Bernadette Karpel. Bottom, in foreground: Drummer Erik London. Lucy Gellman Photos. The drums sounded first, a heartbeat that rang all the way to the goalposts, then split in two as the marching quads came in. Horns jumped on the beat, wailing as they hit the cool afternoon air. At the 50-yard line, Bernadette Karpel lifted her clarinet to her mouth and came in strong. Joshua Smith pulled his hand through the air and held up a forefinger. A smile teased at the edges of his mouth.
Stamford High School students, faculty hold annual Christmas tree sale
About 400 trees were placed in the student parking lot for the annual Christmas tree sale.
New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here
Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening. “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
Police: North Branford man arrested for stalking teen online for 2nd time
Christopher Green, of North Branford, is facing charges of electronic stalking and harassment.
NBC Connecticut
Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil
A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
News 12
Stamford Model Railroad Club holds its annual holiday model train display
If you're looking for a fun family activity Saturday, the Stamford Model Railroad Club's got you covered with their annual holiday model train display. News 12's photojournalist Frank Bruce took a look at the display. You can catch the attraction at St. John's Episcopal Church in Stamford. It's happening Nov....
zip06.com
Holiday Celebration In Downtown New Haven
The Shops at Yale are sponsoring a series of celebrations and promotions in the Broadway, Chapel, and Whitney-Audubon districts of historic downtown New Haven. New this year, are a Small Business Saturday Pop-Up with fun arts and crafts activities for children on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1042 Chapel Street; a holiday open house on Thursday, Dec. 8 at retailers on Chapel Street; and a toy and coat drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 with United Way of Greater New Haven on Broadway Island.
Dasher’s Drive-Thru Light Show returns for 2nd year in Newark
Black Friday shoppers and New Jersey residents can look forward to catching the immersive drive-thru light show in Newark.
Huntington store owners hope to see plenty of shoppers for Small Business Saturday
Little Switzerland Dolls & Toys on Main Street owner Lily Bergh says that the Saturday after Thanksgiving is always an important day for her store.
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
westportjournal.com
Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’
WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Read Street, between Newhall Street and Sheppard Street, according to police. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed...
News 12
Brewster diner that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see end to tradition
A Brewster eatery that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see an end to the tradition. Bob’s Diner, which began serving up Thanksgiving dinners free of charge 15 years ago, could close its doors soon with a future project as the main cause. "The reason this might be our last...
Mara's Southern Kitchen in Syosset to close after 11 years of business
A beloved Syosset eatery is serving its final dinner today.
