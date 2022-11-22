Top: Bernadette Karpel. Bottom, in foreground: Drummer Erik London. Lucy Gellman Photos. The drums sounded first, a heartbeat that rang all the way to the goalposts, then split in two as the marching quads came in. Horns jumped on the beat, wailing as they hit the cool afternoon air. At the 50-yard line, Bernadette Karpel lifted her clarinet to her mouth and came in strong. Joshua Smith pulled his hand through the air and held up a forefinger. A smile teased at the edges of his mouth.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO