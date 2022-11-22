ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Natalia Alejandra Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 1998-2022

Natalia Alejandra Hernandez, 24, of Santa Barbara passed away comfortably on Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family members, after a valiant and courageous battle with adenocarcinoma. Natalie was born on Sept. 24, 1998. She attended local schools including Washington Elementary, Santa Barbara Jr. High and Santa Barbara High School,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Residential Structure Fire Displaces 10 People in Santa Maria

Ten people and multiple dogs were displaced after a fire late Friday night at an apartment complex in northwest Santa Maria. Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Gunderson Lane at 11:15 p.m., Battalion Chief Anthony Clayburg said. The fire appeared to have...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Ailing Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Hot Springs Trail

A hiker in distress had to be hoisted by a helicopter from a remote trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., Montecito firefighters responded to a report about a 25-year-old woman in distress while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail. Medics determined that...
MONTECITO, CA
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito Sends 1 Person to Hospital with Moderate Injuries

A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday left one person with moderate injuries and snarled Highway 101 traffic in the Montecito area. Personnel from the Montecito Fire Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to northbound Highway 101 south of Sheffield Drive at 5:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Maria Police Investigating After Man Fatally Wounded in Shooting

A 21-year-old Santa Maria man died Friday night after being shot multiple times, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of East Meehan Street after receiving a report that a man had been shot, Sgt. Todd Logan said Saturday.
SANTA MARIA, CA

