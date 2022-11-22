University of Louisiana Monroe kickoff holiday season with tree lighting ceremony in Scott Plaza

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe will be hosting their annual tree lighting celebration at 5:30 PM. The event will be emceed by the newly crowned Mr. and Miss ULM.

Photo courtesy of the University of Louisiana Monroe

Various student organizations will be offering treats, giveaway opportunities, activities, and the chance to get your picture taken with Santa and Ace the Warhawk.

The ceremony will take place at Scott Plaza and is free and open to the public. The 2023–2024 Campus Activities Board President-elect Carlos Moses will be in attendance to help kickoff the event and will be joined by President Ron Berry to countdown the lighting of the tree.