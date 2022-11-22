Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
Lane Kiffin plans to sign extension and remain at Ole Miss, ending Auburn job speculation
Lane Kiffin has decided to remain at Ole Miss. After weeks of speculation about his future with the Rebels and his candidacy at Auburn, Kiffin told ESPN on Saturday that he plans to remain in Oxford, Miss., and sign a new contract with Ole Miss. Read more Auburn football: Auburn...
Auburn vs. Alabama by the numbers: Another 10 for the Tide?
Auburn (5-6, 2-5) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) 2:30 p.m. CST Saturday (CBS) 0 Teams have played a tougher schedule this season than Auburn, according to the NCAA’s rankings. The Tigers’ opponents so far in 2022 have a 73-37 record against other NCAA FBS programs (minus their result versus Auburn). That winning percentage of .664 is tied with Georgia at the top of the toughest-schedule list. With Auburn playing 9-2 Alabama and Georgia playing 5-6 Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers will finish the regular season alone at the top of the toughest-schedule list after this week’s game.
Live updates: Alabama and Auburn play in 87th Iron Bowl
With a heavy amount of off-the-field storylines, the 87th Iron Bowl is here. Coaching changes? Bowl game seeding? The Saturday after Thanksgiving is about that as well as Alabama and Auburn competing for yearly bragging rights. Bryant-Denny Stadium will host the contest, set for a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff on...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ picks Alabama-Auburn, Ohio State-Michigan: ‘Not a chance’
Alabama and Auburn are set to meet with bragging rights on Saturday. Not titles. Still, the game, which will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial), will have plenty riding on it. The Crimson Tide hosts the Tigers in the Iron Bowl with its national and...
Nick Saban, SEC Nation arrive for Iron Bowl: Fall colors set backdrop for Alabama-Auburn
The Iron Bowl always draws a crowd, with Alabama and Auburn fans gathering annually and “SEC Nation” even touching down in Tuscaloosa ahead of kickoff. Nick Saban dropped by “Marty & McGee,” another SEC Network pregame show, for a quick visit before getting ready to square off against Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ visiting Tigers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Alabama TV info, key matchups, what to watch for in Iron Bowl
Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa. This game will determine... Beyond annual bragging rights in one of the most, if not the most intense rivalry in college sports, on the line for Auburn this week is bowl eligibility. The Tigers need a win to reach six on the year and secure a 10th consecutive bowl berth. This game doesn’t have the same stakes as it typically has, as neither Auburn nor Alabama has a clear path to a championship entering this game for the first time since 2007.
Questions Auburn must answer to win the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama
Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) enters the Iron Bowl against #7 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) as a 22-point underdog and has a less than six percent chance of winning, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. Alabama is the better team in nearly every statistical category and still has an...
What TV channel is Alabama-Auburn today? Live stream, time, how to watch Iron Bowl online
Alabama and Auburn battle in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 26 in an SEC West showdown. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). Alabama can lock up another 10-win season. Auburn is targeting bowl eligibility and a happy ending to a trying season.
11 surprise Iron Bowl heroes through the years
The Iron Bowl has a way of making a player’s college football career. Though superstars such as Bo Jackson, Shaun Alexander, Cam Newton and Ken Stabler have had memorable performances in the Alabama-Auburn game over the years, there have also been less-likely Iron Bowl heroes on many occasions. Some are virtual unknowns thrust into prominent roles by injury or other circumstances, others are role players who found themselves in game-deciding situations through nothing more than the luck of the moment.
Alabama fades late against UConn, takes first loss of season
Alabama recovered from a 15-point deficit to UConn on Friday night but fell apart in the final seven minutes to lose their first game of the season. The Tide’s 82-67 loss means Alabama will meet North Carolina on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT for third place in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll this week, were upset earlier Friday by Iowa State for their first loss but will retain their top ranking until Monday.
Iron Bowl fan guide: Everything you need to know about Alabama vs. Auburn
SEC NATION: 9-11 a.m. (Wade Hall) WALK OF CHAMPIONS: 12:15 p.m. ELEPHANT STOMP: 1:20 p.m. The 2021 Iron Bowl became an instant classic when Bryce Young drove the Crimson Tide down for an improbable, game-tying touchdown drive that all but cemented his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. Auburn fans certainly feel differently,...
Tommy Tuberville: Auburn should hire Cadillac Williams as permanent coach
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told sports radio show “In the Booth” that Auburn’s interim coach Cadillac Williams has done a great job of keeping the players focused on the game, according to a report from Yellow Hammer News. Asked if Auburn University should hire Williams on a...
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
Auburn Plainsman
Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother
It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
Andalusia runs past Montgomery Catholic, earns first Super 7 berth
There was no J’Marion Burnette, but there was plenty of Dorian Crittenden. Andalusia played without Burnette, a four-star junior running back who was out with an injury, but Crittenden logged 45 carries for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns to defeat Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Montgomery Catholic 29-26 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Friday night.
Iron Bowl 2022 forecast: Will it rain on Alabama and Auburn?
Will it rain on Alabama’s Iron Bowl on Saturday?. It’s very possible, so bring the rain gear. The National Weather Service is forecasting a decent chance of rain on Saturday. The question is, will it hold off until the game is over?. The Iron Bowl is scheduled to...
WSFA
ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of sitting at a dinner table enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal, many people filled the stands at ASU Stadium for the 88th Turkey Day Classic. “My favorite thing about being out here is being able to see old classmates,” said Bobby J. Pierson, a longtime...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
WTVM
Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges. On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft. On Nov. 19, Auburn officers...
GoodwillSR holding Phenix City job fair with over 325 positions
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0