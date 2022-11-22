ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn vs. Alabama by the numbers: Another 10 for the Tide?

Auburn (5-6, 2-5) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) 2:30 p.m. CST Saturday (CBS) 0 Teams have played a tougher schedule this season than Auburn, according to the NCAA’s rankings. The Tigers’ opponents so far in 2022 have a 73-37 record against other NCAA FBS programs (minus their result versus Auburn). That winning percentage of .664 is tied with Georgia at the top of the toughest-schedule list. With Auburn playing 9-2 Alabama and Georgia playing 5-6 Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers will finish the regular season alone at the top of the toughest-schedule list after this week’s game.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Live updates: Alabama and Auburn play in 87th Iron Bowl

With a heavy amount of off-the-field storylines, the 87th Iron Bowl is here. Coaching changes? Bowl game seeding? The Saturday after Thanksgiving is about that as well as Alabama and Auburn competing for yearly bragging rights. Bryant-Denny Stadium will host the contest, set for a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban, SEC Nation arrive for Iron Bowl: Fall colors set backdrop for Alabama-Auburn

The Iron Bowl always draws a crowd, with Alabama and Auburn fans gathering annually and “SEC Nation” even touching down in Tuscaloosa ahead of kickoff. Nick Saban dropped by “Marty & McGee,” another SEC Network pregame show, for a quick visit before getting ready to square off against Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ visiting Tigers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Alabama TV info, key matchups, what to watch for in Iron Bowl

Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa. This game will determine... Beyond annual bragging rights in one of the most, if not the most intense rivalry in college sports, on the line for Auburn this week is bowl eligibility. The Tigers need a win to reach six on the year and secure a 10th consecutive bowl berth. This game doesn’t have the same stakes as it typically has, as neither Auburn nor Alabama has a clear path to a championship entering this game for the first time since 2007.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Questions Auburn must answer to win the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama

Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) enters the Iron Bowl against #7 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) as a 22-point underdog and has a less than six percent chance of winning, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. Alabama is the better team in nearly every statistical category and still has an...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

11 surprise Iron Bowl heroes through the years

The Iron Bowl has a way of making a player’s college football career. Though superstars such as Bo Jackson, Shaun Alexander, Cam Newton and Ken Stabler have had memorable performances in the Alabama-Auburn game over the years, there have also been less-likely Iron Bowl heroes on many occasions. Some are virtual unknowns thrust into prominent roles by injury or other circumstances, others are role players who found themselves in game-deciding situations through nothing more than the luck of the moment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama fades late against UConn, takes first loss of season

Alabama recovered from a 15-point deficit to UConn on Friday night but fell apart in the final seven minutes to lose their first game of the season. The Tide’s 82-67 loss means Alabama will meet North Carolina on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT for third place in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll this week, were upset earlier Friday by Iowa State for their first loss but will retain their top ranking until Monday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother

It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Andalusia runs past Montgomery Catholic, earns first Super 7 berth

There was no J’Marion Burnette, but there was plenty of Dorian Crittenden. Andalusia played without Burnette, a four-star junior running back who was out with an injury, but Crittenden logged 45 carries for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns to defeat Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Montgomery Catholic 29-26 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Friday night.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of sitting at a dinner table enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal, many people filled the stands at ASU Stadium for the 88th Turkey Day Classic. “My favorite thing about being out here is being able to see old classmates,” said Bobby J. Pierson, a longtime...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges. On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft. On Nov. 19, Auburn officers...
AUBURN, AL
