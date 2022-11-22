ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Wood burning discouraged over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XK0cO_0jKRRor600

(BCN)– Bay Area residents are being asked to avoid burning wood over the Thanksgiving holiday to keep air at a healthier level, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Tuesday. Wood burning is allowed during the holiday weekend but discouraged because extensive burning could cause the air quality to become unhealthy, especially in inland valleys.

Contra Costa County Fire on scene of a commercial structure fire in Brentwood

Air district officials are predicting moderately healthy air on Thanksgiving Day. “We encourage residents to refrain from burning wood this holiday weekend to help keep air pollution low,” said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District.

“Wood smoke creates unhealthy air inside and outside the home.” Wood smoke contains small particles and carcinogenic substances that make the air unhealthy, causing concern for children, seniors and people with respiratory conditions.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Wood smoke is the Bay Area’s major source of pollution in the winter. One fireplace can pollute a whole neighborhood, air district officials said.

Wood smoke has been tied to serious respiratory illnesses and a higher risk for heart attacks. More than 90 percent of premature deaths from pollution are related to breathing fine particulates, according to the air district.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Person suffers injuries after falling onto rocks at Pescadero State Beach

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews rescued one person from a fall Friday afternoon at Pescadero State Beach, Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit (CZU) announced on Twitter. The person climbed down a cliff and fell onto the rocks. The unidentified person suffered a non-life-threatening injury, officials said. Video (above) shows firefighters used a […]
PESCADERO, CA
KRON4 News

Spare the Air Alert issued for Black Friday due to wood smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued the winter season’s first Spare the Air Alert for Black Friday. The alert, for Friday, Nov. 25, effectively bans burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel, indoors or outdoors, according to a statement released by BAAQMD. Unhealthy air quality is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto

On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Paradise Post

Photos: Fall is in full swing across Bay Area

We assigned our staff photographers the daunting task of capturing the beauty of fall’s arrival in the Bay Area. Their results are posted here for you to enjoy.
KRON4 News

18 treated after Thanksgiving Bay Bridge crash in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple eastbound lanes were blocked on I-80 Thursday afternoon after a crash on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. The left and center lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 2 p.m. A total of 18 people were impacted by the crash, the San […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Health precautions still advised as Bay Area families gather for Thanksgiving

SANTA CLARA -- For many Bay Area families, this Thanksgiving celebration will mark the first big holiday gathering since the start of the pandemic, with some health experts advising caution.While doctors want to encourage loved ones to reconnect during holiday weekend, they say people should also keep in mind important guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.  Santa Clara resident Archita Mandal has family visiting her home for Thanksgiving. She said it's the first time she feels safe having everyone together. "The kids have grown up in the last two years and we haven't been able to...
KRON4 News

Car crashes into Morgan Hill building: Cal Fire

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters responded after a car crashed into a building in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit reported midday Friday. The accident was in the area of Monterey Road and Barrett, a tweet stated. One car crashed into a building. There were no injuries. Firefighters are trying to prevent a […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Slow start to Black Friday in spite of expectations

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – It’s a slow start to Black Friday at Stoneridge Shopping Center but the stores are open and there are people spending.  Lego is one of the many stores offering deals and there have been plenty of people who have already walked put of this store with a set. There are no […]
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Shoppers seek Black Friday deals in the Bay Area

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Shoppers are off and on running, but how fast and how long they will run is still up in the air. Retail experts are scaling back their expectations for holiday shopping because of gas prices, inflation and the possible recession ahead. But shoppers will be shoppers and they are out […]
NBC Bay Area

Morgan Hill Community Still Dealing with Wild Pigs Problem

The clear, cool and dry weather is adding to a long-running pig problem in the South Bay. The people who live in the hilltop communities in Morgan Hill said they are definitely frustrated with the damage and mental stress caused by the wild pigs. As the problems and the size of the packs, keep growing.
MORGAN HILL, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin, Napa, Sonoma pet groomers face scheduling backlogs

After 27 years in business, Pet Cuts owner Annie Moore says demand today is like never before. “It's crazy-busy right now,” said Moore, whose Napa shop is located on Lincoln Avenue. “I think we're looking at the beginning of March” for the next appointment. Moore saw demand...
NAPA, CA
sfstandard.com

Here’s a New Bay Area Restaurant You Must Try This Weekend

Never want to look at a turkey baster again? We can’t blame you. In fact, we have some suggestions on eateries throughout the Bay Area to check out once that Thanksgiving food coma subsides. Families that make pizza’s a post-Turkey Day tradition should check out two new pizzerias in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy