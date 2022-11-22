Read full article on original website
Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months
(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
kiwaradio.com
The Wait Is Almost Over: Shotgun Deer Season Approaching
Northwest Iowa — Iowa’s most popular deer hunting seasons are just around the corner, when roughly 100,000 blaze orange-clad hunters take to the timber and wildlife experts are forecasting another good year. Tyler Harms, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says the state’s deer population is stable...
kiwaradio.com
Christmas Tree Growers President Expects A Good Year
Statewide Iowa — The president of the Iowa Christmas Tree Association, John Beckwith of New Hampton, says the growing season for the trees was a good one despite the dry weather. Beckwith says as the president of the association he has to recommend that you get a live tree.
KWQC
Iowa American Water Company explains “musty” taste and odor in water
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some customers in the Iowa Quad Cities are noticing a musty taste and odor in the water coming from the tap. Iowa American Water Company says it is aware of issue and says it is not a health concern. In a statement, the company says the odor is coming from changes in conditions of the Mississippi River, the source of water in the Quad Cities. Iowa American Water says it noticed an elevation in organics in the river and have made adjustments to its treatment process to alleviate the issue. As a result, The water may have a musty odor or a stronger odor of chlorine.
kiwaradio.com
After Black Friday, Shop Iowa’s Small Businesses On Saturday
Statewide, Iowa — While retailers nationwide have been bracing for a shopping extravaganza on this Black Friday, locally-owned merchants across Iowa are hoping for a bigger boost tomorrow. Jayne Armstrong, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office, says Small Business Saturday is a crucial day for...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
11 Normal Iowa Things That Out-of-Staters Think Are Weird [GALLERY]
Customs, traditions, and obsessions can vary greatly across the country. When people from outside Iowa think about the Hawkeye State, they might think it's nothing but corn, or in the case of the real geniuses, potatoes...that's another "I" state. I was reading recently an article from Laura at our "sister...
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Thanksgiving Eve Gas Prices
During very heavy Thanksgiving travel, "Triple A" on Wednesday has the national average price of gas per gallon at 3.60. In Nebraska, it's 3.41 per gallon on average, and even lower in Sarpy and Cass Counties. In Iowa Wednesday, the statewide average is down to 3.35, with prices well below...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
iowapublicradio.org
Most Iowa turkeys deli-sliced, not carved this Thanksgiving
Iowa turkey farmers raise nearly 12 million birds each year, but that whole turkey at the center of your Thanksgiving dinner likely isn’t an Iowa turkey. The state is fifth in the U.S. for turkey processing and seventh in the nation for turkey production. There are two turkey processing facilities in Iowa — West Liberty Foods in West Liberty and Tyson Foods in Storm Lake.
KGLO News
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
kiwaradio.com
Case IH striving to provide farmers live field data
IARN — Farm equipment and machinery is always on the cutting edge of new technology to help farmers improve their operation through efficiency and effectiveness. Farmers are looking for new ways to track their field data whether it is field conditions, yield data, or weed pressure. Kendal Quandahl, precision marketing manager for Case IH North America, says that Case IH is also trying to provide tools to track equipment performance.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Steak with roasted vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Sebastian Coman Photography on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?
The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
kwit.org
Newscast 11.24.22: COVID hospitalizations up in Iowa; Agland prices remain high
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa was back on the rise, and new reported cases also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 172 people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 as...
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy taco meat, beef marked “Not For Sale,” long-expired milk, and unskilled workers preparing sushi that failed to meet minimum safety standards. One Des Moines food store was found to be importing fish directly […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
