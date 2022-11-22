ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fans Go Wild Over Adele's Disappearing Act at Vegas Residency

By Yasmine Coleman
 3 days ago
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Despite Adele speaking out about being extremely nervous to hit the stage again, her newest show is already going viral!

Over the weekend, the soulful singer kicked off her five-month long "Weekends With Adele" residency at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, and fans can't stop talking about one particularly surprising element of her performance.

The 34-year-old Grammy winner included a disappearing stunt that stunned fans in the closing moments of the evening. Talk about going out with a bang! While singing the last notes of the finale song “Love is a Game,” a burst of pink confetti fell from the ceiling right on top of the "Someone Like You" songstress, but as the confetti finished falling—poof—she was no longer on stage! Who knew Adele was also a magician?

It appears that the star was lowered below the stage through a trap door while the confetti fell, creating an incredible disappearing illusion.

Her show-stopping set was also complete with on-stage rain and a fiery piano.

For opening night, the "Hello" singer stunned in a classy black off-the-shoulder velvet dress complete with regal satin side-tied detailing pulled together by a gold embellishment.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Originally slated to begin in January, the residency was postponed due to Adele cancelling just 24 hours prior to the first scheduled show, in what she called "the worst moment in my career, by far."

In August, she gave insight into her reasons for delaying the long-awaited production. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy,” she told ELLE, among other things.

for yourself! The "Weekends With Adele" residency runs now through March 2023.

