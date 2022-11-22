Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
All aboard the Holiday Express train as it chugs through the hills
Hill City, S.D. (KEVN) - All aboard! This one-hour holiday express train departs from Hill City and makes it way to the North Pole. For the past 10 years, the Holiday Train used its vintage diesel locomotives to haul about 340 passengers at a time to the North Pole. Every...
KEVN
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas music, twinkling lights, and Santa Claus are things that make a Christmas parade complete. But, a lot of behind-the-scenes work is done to ensure things go off without a hitch. With Rapid City’s 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade happening Saturday, the city is...
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 11/24/22
This weekend is packed with tons of holiday things to do. There is no way you’ll be bored after Turkey Day. From Turkey Trots to tree lighting to pictures with Santa, this weekend is going to be a lot of fun for everyone. Black Hills Runners Club Turkey Trot.
KEVN
Free downtown Rapid City parking, an incentive to shop local
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parking in downtown Rapid City will be free during this holiday season, one of the busiest times of the year for businesses. With the free parking, the city hopes more people will spend time and money downtown. The National Retail Federation says sales during November...
newscenter1.tv
See how the Uptown Rapid Mall fared on Black Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hundreds of people came out to Uptown Rapid, formerly known as Rushmore Mall, for the discounts and deals on Black Friday. Many people showed up to the mall as soon as stores opened. “We’re seeing a good strong start to the shopping season and we...
KEVN
The tradition continues at Storybook Island with ‘Christmas Nights of Light’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of year when living rooms are decorated with trees, wreaths are hung on doors and Storybook Island is lit with bright lights. Beginning November 25, the Wizard of Oz crew will be wrapped in green lights and the sidewalks are lined with colored lights. Along with all the characters at Storybook Island wrapped with lights, the train will be chugging and the hot chocolate warm. Christmas Nights of Light is a tradition at the park and an event that has grown since its beginning.
KEVN
Holiday shopping goes local as small businesses are preparing for Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hometown shops are ready to make this holiday shopping season one to remember. Local shop owners recognize many are being careful with their money and working hard to get the most bang for their buck. “We get a lot more traffic downtown which is nice....
KEVN
Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country. The drivers are:. Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge. Kimberly Harris, Rapid City. Cory Jensen, Box Elder. Eric Kolb, Box Elder. Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder.
KEVN
‘Bagels in the Street,’ helps KOTA Care and Share Food Drive support Church Response needs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year, the KOTA Care and Share kickoff event “Bagel in the Street” raised $74,000. This year, despite the single-digit temperatures on Nov. 18, the generous people of the Black Hills topped that by donating over $80,000. That generosity by people in Rapid...
frcheraldstar.com
A history museum in his own backyard
Photo by Eric Harrold/Fall River County Herald-Star. John Koller points out features of petroglyphs or “rock art” left by what likely were some of the first humans to live in Fall River County. The oldest of the carvings is estimated to be up to 9,000 years old. _______________________
KEVN
Knights of Columbus: 40 years of serving the community on Thanksgiving Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the season of giving thanks, and the Knights of Columbus is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Thomas More High School. This is the 40th year they’ll be serving dinner. What started as a small charitable project has grown into an event that will feed 750 people. But with the high cost of food this year, they’ve had to cut back on some of the dishes they usually offer on Thanksgiving.
KEVN
Ready...Set...Shop!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, which means stores are putting out big sales for customers to cash in on. With the current state of the economy and inflation digging into people’s pockets, it was expected that stores would see much smaller crowds.
frcheraldstar.com
Midwest Mental Health open for business in Hot Springs, across the state
The team at Midwest Mental Health includes Cynthia Hughes, licensed practical nurse, certified dementia practitioner, and certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer; Paula Zuccaro, certified family nurse practitioner and adult mental health clinical nurse specialist; Tracy Romey, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and board certified by South Dakota’s Medical and Nursing Board for “care across the lifespan.”
KEVN
A university program changing the way STEM is looked at
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.
KEVN
Rapid City Area Schools turn to the community for help paying of lunch balances
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In June, Congress announced the end of the free school lunch waivers for all students, leaving some parents scrambling to cover the cost. For some students, the food they receive at school is the only meal they eat for the day. Since free school lunches...
newscenter1.tv
Boss’ Pizza and Chicken handed out free Thanksgiving meals, here’s why
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota pizza chain Boss’ Pizza gave away free meals for Thanksgiving this year as part of an annual tradition that began over a decade ago. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken originally started in Sioux Falls and started handing out free meals for Thanksgiving about 15 years ago. When they opened in Rapid City, the tradition continued. The location on Omaha Street has been doing it for the last two years.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
frcheraldstar.com
Local 13-year-old girl is first-ever shooter to hit 1,000 yard shot at WFF fundraiser
ORAL – Thirteen-year-old Jessica Wahlert of Oral has been shooting rimfire rifles with her dad Ed since she was five years old. “I think it’s a good skill to have,” she said recently. “In the old days, that’s how they were able to provide their food. It can be used for self-defense, and it’s just fun.”
KEVN
Metallurgical skills placed SDM students second globally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Mineral, Metals & Materials Society competition had some South Dakota Mines students perfecting the old art of sword making. The competition that took place back in March had a team of 6 undergraduate students using what they knew about sword-making, putting their skills to the test against the world.
KEVN
Strategy, sportsmanship the keys to curling
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Curling is far from being the most popular winter sport, but this game of strategy is easy to learn and can be enjoyed by almost everyone. Ben Burns caught up with the president of the Rushmore Curling Club to learn more about the unusual sport.
Comments / 0