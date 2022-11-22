ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill City, SD

KEVN

Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas music, twinkling lights, and Santa Claus are things that make a Christmas parade complete. But, a lot of behind-the-scenes work is done to ensure things go off without a hitch. With Rapid City’s 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade happening Saturday, the city is...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 11/24/22

This weekend is packed with tons of holiday things to do. There is no way you’ll be bored after Turkey Day. From Turkey Trots to tree lighting to pictures with Santa, this weekend is going to be a lot of fun for everyone. Black Hills Runners Club Turkey Trot.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Free downtown Rapid City parking, an incentive to shop local

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parking in downtown Rapid City will be free during this holiday season, one of the busiest times of the year for businesses. With the free parking, the city hopes more people will spend time and money downtown. The National Retail Federation says sales during November...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

See how the Uptown Rapid Mall fared on Black Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hundreds of people came out to Uptown Rapid, formerly known as Rushmore Mall, for the discounts and deals on Black Friday. Many people showed up to the mall as soon as stores opened. “We’re seeing a good strong start to the shopping season and we...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The tradition continues at Storybook Island with ‘Christmas Nights of Light’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of year when living rooms are decorated with trees, wreaths are hung on doors and Storybook Island is lit with bright lights. Beginning November 25, the Wizard of Oz crew will be wrapped in green lights and the sidewalks are lined with colored lights. Along with all the characters at Storybook Island wrapped with lights, the train will be chugging and the hot chocolate warm. Christmas Nights of Light is a tradition at the park and an event that has grown since its beginning.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country. The drivers are:. Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge. Kimberly Harris, Rapid City. Cory Jensen, Box Elder. Eric Kolb, Box Elder. Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder.
RAPID CITY, SD
frcheraldstar.com

A history museum in his own backyard

Photo by Eric Harrold/Fall River County Herald-Star. John Koller points out features of petroglyphs or “rock art” left by what likely were some of the first humans to live in Fall River County. The oldest of the carvings is estimated to be up to 9,000 years old. _______________________
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Knights of Columbus: 40 years of serving the community on Thanksgiving Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the season of giving thanks, and the Knights of Columbus is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Thomas More High School. This is the 40th year they’ll be serving dinner. What started as a small charitable project has grown into an event that will feed 750 people. But with the high cost of food this year, they’ve had to cut back on some of the dishes they usually offer on Thanksgiving.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Ready...Set...Shop!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, which means stores are putting out big sales for customers to cash in on. With the current state of the economy and inflation digging into people’s pockets, it was expected that stores would see much smaller crowds.
RAPID CITY, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Midwest Mental Health open for business in Hot Springs, across the state

The team at Midwest Mental Health includes Cynthia Hughes, licensed practical nurse, certified dementia practitioner, and certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer; Paula Zuccaro, certified family nurse practitioner and adult mental health clinical nurse specialist; Tracy Romey, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and board certified by South Dakota’s Medical and Nursing Board for “care across the lifespan.”
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KEVN

A university program changing the way STEM is looked at

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Boss’ Pizza and Chicken handed out free Thanksgiving meals, here’s why

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota pizza chain Boss’ Pizza gave away free meals for Thanksgiving this year as part of an annual tradition that began over a decade ago. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken originally started in Sioux Falls and started handing out free meals for Thanksgiving about 15 years ago. When they opened in Rapid City, the tradition continued. The location on Omaha Street has been doing it for the last two years.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Metallurgical skills placed SDM students second globally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Mineral, Metals & Materials Society competition had some South Dakota Mines students perfecting the old art of sword making. The competition that took place back in March had a team of 6 undergraduate students using what they knew about sword-making, putting their skills to the test against the world.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Strategy, sportsmanship the keys to curling

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Curling is far from being the most popular winter sport, but this game of strategy is easy to learn and can be enjoyed by almost everyone. Ben Burns caught up with the president of the Rushmore Curling Club to learn more about the unusual sport.
RAPID CITY, SD

