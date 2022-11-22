Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) listed out, Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) probable Saturday vs. Jazz
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Utah (12-9) while point guard Chris Paul (heel) remains out. Shamet has been in concussion protocols and hasn't played since scoring 16 points in Phoenix's win Nov. 9 at Minnesota. He's missed Phoenix's last seven games. ...
Tri-City Herald
Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has one of the longest highlight reels in NBA history. Not only has Curry consistently won at the highest level, but he has done so while playing arguably the most entertaining brand of basketball ever. While it is hard to single out just one...
Tri-City Herald
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Friday Against the Washington Wizards
The Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards for a second straight time on Friday 110-107. -Bam Adebayo continues to show critics he’s more than just a great defensive player. He had his best game of the season. He scored a season-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Adebayo has now scored in double-figures in all 18 games he played in this season.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves back in the winners' circle tonight, having vanquished the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 behind big games from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The victory, L.A.'s first on the road all year, moves the club to a still-bad 6-11 record, which puts them 1.5 games ahead of the now 6-14 Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings
The Boston Celtics were impressive all around the court Friday against the Sacramento Kings. Boston entered the tilt winners of 10 of its last 11 games and continued the good times Friday with a 122-104 win over the young Sacramento squad. The Kings entered the showdown averaging over 119 points but the Celtics held them to their fewest points of the 2022-23 season.
Tri-City Herald
Gilgeous-Alexander Shows Off Clutch Gene in Thunder’s OT Win Over Chicago
The Oklahoma City Thunder held their ground at home and worked their way past the Chicago Bulls in a tightly contested overtime match on Friday night, bringing them to an 8-11 record. Despite the Thunder going just 7-for-29 from beyond the arc, they took advantage of holes in the Bulls’...
Tri-City Herald
Montrezl Harrell Praises Paul Reed’s Selflessness
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a primary backup behind the starting center Joel Embiid. Instead, Doc Rivers has utilized several prospects in the position depending on the situation. If the Sixers want to go with a small-ball lineup, they tend to shift PJ Tucker to the five. If Rivers...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Richard Jefferson Identifies The Worst Misstep Of LeBron James’s Career
Your Los Angeles Lakers have stumbled to a 5-11 start thus far in the 2022-23 NBA season. With LeBron James absent, L.A. has gone 3-2, though it seems he may return tonight. Recently on "NBA Today," ESPN panelist Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-17, spoke out about what he believes may just be the 18-time All-Star forward's biggest misstep during a storied 20-year league career.
Tri-City Herald
Watch The Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin Put The Clamps On Bradley Beal On Final Play
The night belonged to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who had 38 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory against the Washington Wizards. But Caleb Martin helped close the game. After hitting two late free throws, he had an impressive defensive sequence on Wizards star Bradley Beal on the last player.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Kevin Durant Excited For LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Longtime Scoring Record
As has been previously reported, at some point this season, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James is set to break the all-time NBA regular season scoring record, to which former Lakers center, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has laid claim since 1984, when he surpassed the previous all-time regular season scorer, former Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against Washington Wizards
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will make his return Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Herro missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury. He is the team's second-leading scorer at 19.6 points a game. His return is welcomed because the team announced Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Max Strus (shoulder) will all miss the game. Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are also out on the injury report.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: This Year’s Patrick Beverley Is Nothing Like Last Year’s Patrick Beverley
Current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley is missed in Minnesota. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Timberwolves' starting point guard and spiritual leader, a grounding veteran presence who helped guide Minnesota to a 46-36 record and a return to the postseason. Yes, the 6'1" vet was not as instrumental to that as stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but his years of playoff battles and two-way moxie galvanized the team for its first postseason berth since the Jimmy Butler season in 2018.
Comments / 0