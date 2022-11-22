Current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley is missed in Minnesota. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Timberwolves' starting point guard and spiritual leader, a grounding veteran presence who helped guide Minnesota to a 46-36 record and a return to the postseason. Yes, the 6'1" vet was not as instrumental to that as stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but his years of playoff battles and two-way moxie galvanized the team for its first postseason berth since the Jimmy Butler season in 2018.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO