dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station
The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. The employee did not comply and ran out of the store. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any money or property and was seen traveling in a light-colored sedan westbound on Route 273. The employee was not injured during the incident.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with recent commercial break-ins in West Philadelphia, police say. The burglaries happened on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.The first store that fell victim to the burglary was Family Bargain on the 100 block of South 52nd Street. The suspect broke into the cash register and took jewelry from the display case, police say.Another store, Wine & Spirits, located on the 4900 block of Baltimore Avenue was burglarized on Nov. 13. Officials say the suspects took several large cases of liquor. You can watch the videos of the burglaries here.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.
Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police
A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
sauconsource.com
5 Stole Nearly $5K in Merchandise from Quakertown Walmart: Police
Richland Township Police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with identifying five people who police say stole nearly $5,000 in merchandise from the Richland Township Walmart just outside Quakertown on Nov. 9. In a Crimewatch post, authorities said the theft occurred at 8:52 p.m. at...
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
Norristown Shooting Victim Recorded Video Of Killer, Police Say
The Philadelphia man shot dead in Montgomery County Monday night recorded his killer on video, authorities say. As Daily Voice has reported, 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was shot on West Main Street in Norristown at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. He died of his injuries early Tuesday morning, officials said.
Temple Home Invasion Suspect In Custody, Say Philly Police
A suspect connected to two home invasion robberies near Temple University has been arrested, according to Philadelphia police. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a 23-year-old man was being processed and booked. He did not name the suspect or detail the charges pending. As Daily...
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Philly Man Handcuffed, Beaten, And Robbed For $60K: Police
A Philadelphia man standing in his own driveway was robbed of $60,000 cash, according to authorities. City police told Daily Voice that a 33-year-old man was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street in the Frankford neighborhood at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty
A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
NBC Philadelphia
Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large
A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
Man charged with macing couple in dispute over dog at Frazer pet shop
Frazer police arrested a man for allegedly pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, then spraying them with mace to get a dog away from them at a pet shop. James William Dezort III, 35, of the 500 block of Clyde Street in New Kensington was charged with two counts each of felony aggravated assault and robbery along with eight other charges, including reckless endangerment, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, harassment and disorderly conduct.
sanatogapost.com
Driver Seemingly Going Nowhere in South Coventry
SOUTH COVENTRY PA – State police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville, who in a report issued Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) said they had been called to investigate “a disabled vehicle” in South Coventry Township, instead found one that seemed capable of movement. It was just stopped.
sanatogapost.com
Fire Extinguished at Pottstown CareLink Facility
POTTSTOWN PA – Fire broke out Wednesday night (Nov. 23, 2022) at a mental health care facility at 644 E. High St., operated by Media PA-based CareLink Community Support Services, Montgomery County emergency dispatchers reported. Pottstown Fire Department units and others, including those from Sanatoga, responded to the scene...
Dunkin' Employee With Criminal Charges Slaps 'Karen' Customer, Who Uses Shoe In Beat Down
A customer was slapped in the face with a cell phone and an employee was beaten with a shoe following a disagreement at a Dunkin' in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. 35-year-old Mabel Hinson pulled up at the drive-thru at the Dunkin' located at 2006 Miller Road in East Petersburg in the morning on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the police.
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
