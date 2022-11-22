Longmeadow police investigating stolen check case
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person that is wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged stolen check case.
Police have shared surveillance video of the person, who is seen driving a Chevrolet sedan on November 14 around 7:30 p.m.
If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Longmeadow Police at 413-567-3311 ext. 0 and ask for a detective. You can also leave an anonymous message at 413-565-4199.
