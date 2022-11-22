ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Longmeadow police investigating stolen check case

By Nick DeGray
 3 days ago

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person that is wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged stolen check case.

Chicopee police warn of texts pretending to be USPS

Police have shared surveillance video of the person, who is seen driving a Chevrolet sedan on November 14 around 7:30 p.m.

    Credit: Longmeadow Police Department
    Credit: Longmeadow Police Department

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Longmeadow Police at 413-567-3311 ext. 0 and ask for a detective. You can also leave an anonymous message at 413-565-4199.

