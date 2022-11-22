ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-95N in Bridgeport reopened after tractor-trailer crash

By Ellie Stamp, Samantha Stewart
 6 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-95 North were closed Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North was shut down, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).

That section of I-95 North has since been reopened. State police have not reported any injuries from this collision and have not released any details at this time.

WTNH

WTNH

