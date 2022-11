The girls basketball teams hosted the Liberty Hill Panthers. The Varsity girls went into Thanksgiving break losing to Liberty Hill 25 – 61. The Panthers opened up the first quarter with a 16 – 3 lead. The Tigers continued to struggle scoring, going into half-time down 5 – 29. Sarah Brown helped get the Tigers going in the second half scoring 8 points in the half. Trinity Espitia chipped in 6 points and Kiersten Rowland helped with some good defense and rebounding.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO