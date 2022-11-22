ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yzBm_0jKROtLW00

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim.

During the assault, a female in the residence stole money from the victim’s room.

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Leonard’s Funeral Home

The suspects were later identified as Jose Luis Sandoval Hernandez, 35, and Mireya Romero Gonzalez, 40 — both of Auburn, Alabama.

Hernandez was arrested on a felony warrant for first degree burglary and first degree theft of property. Gonzalez was arrested on a felony warrant for first degree theft of property.

They were both transported to the Lee County Jail where Hernandez is held on a $25,000 bond and Gonzalez held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wrbl.com

Auburn man arrested on burglary and theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Nov. 18, Auburn Police arrested Gerald Sebastion Trimble, 58, from Auburn, Alabama, on felony warrants for burglary (third degree) and theft of property (first degree). Trimble’s arrest ensued after Auburn Police responded to a call reporting a burglary at a business located near the...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

61-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was killed in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Tuesday night. Police on Friday identified the victim as Carlos Medrano. Officers and paramedics were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a shooting. Sgt....
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead after car wreck in east Alabama

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges

UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is asking for public help in locating missing 22-year-old Mystakel Prince. According to Columbus Police, Prince’s last know location was near the 3100 block of 11th Ave. at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Police report that Prince has also made statements about self-harm. Authorities describe Prince as a black […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing toddler who was found unresponsive Monday evening has died, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. The child has since been identified as 3-year-old Demetrius Bibb, of Montgomery. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers and fire medics responded to a missing person call in the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy