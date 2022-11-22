Felony charge dropped against Erie woman who allegedly hit three-year-old
A felony charge has been dropped against an Erie woman who allegedly hit a three-year-old girl with her car back in May.
Ashli Carmona-Feliciano, 30, waived her preliminary hearing on Nov. 18 after a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault while driving under the influence was changed to a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering.Erie driver allegedly hits three-year-old girl, faces charges
Carmona waived the recklessly endangering charge to court along with a misdemeanor count of DUI and two summary charges.
The incident happened in the 1800 block of Downing Avenue.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 1