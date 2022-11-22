ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Felony charge dropped against Erie woman who allegedly hit three-year-old

By Briaunna Malone
 3 days ago

A felony charge has been dropped against an Erie woman who allegedly hit a three-year-old girl with her car back in May.

Ashli Carmona-Feliciano, 30, waived her preliminary hearing on Nov. 18 after a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault while driving under the influence was changed to a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering.

Erie driver allegedly hits three-year-old girl, faces charges

Carmona waived the recklessly endangering charge to court along with a misdemeanor count of DUI and two summary charges.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Downing Avenue.

