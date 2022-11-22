Scranton, Wilkes-Barre parking prices reduce for holidays

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season is just around the corner and Scranton and Wilkes-Barre are announcing some changes to the parking meter and garage prices to encourage holiday shopping in the area.

In Wilkes-Barre, Mayor George C. Brown announced that the city of Wilkes-Barre will be suspending parking meter fees in the downtown area in anticipation of the holiday season.

It will go into effect from 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, to Monday, January 2, 2023.

The fee suspension will be in the areas listed and shown below.

Union Street on the North

Franklin Street on the West

South Street on the South

Washington Street on the East

Any parking meters outside of these areas will still be in effect and enforced as usual.

The city of Scranton announced its partnership with the Scranton Parking Authority to allow a new parking rate for the downtown garages.

The new parking garage rates will go from $4 an hour to $1 an hour for the first 10 hours of use and will go into effect Wednesday, November 23.

On-street and monthly parking rates will remain the same and will not be increased.

