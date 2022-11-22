Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs Sees ‘High Probability' of OPEC Cut — and Expects Oil Prices to Hit $110 Next Year
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, an influential energy alliance known as OPEC+, will convene in Vienna, Austria on Dec. 4 to decide on the next phase of production policy. Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said Tuesday that the medium-term oil outlook for 2023 was "very positive" and the bank plans to "stick to our guns" with a $110-a-barrel Brent crude forecast for next year.
Defying Forecasts, Crude Oil Prices Have Wiped Out Most of This Year's Gains and Could Head Lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
U.S. Criticizes China's Zero Covid Strategy, Says Beijing Needs to Boost Vaccination Among Elderly
Top U.S. health officials said China's zero Covid strategy is not an effective way to control the virus, and Beijing should focus on vaccinating the elderly. The White House, in a statement, said the Chinese people have the right to protest peacefully. Rare protests broke out against Covid lockdowns in...
U.S. Could Give Ukraine Energy Help as Temperatures Fall Below Freezing; Rumors of Imminent Russian Mobilization in Kherson Grow
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Temperatures are plummeting in Ukraine as each day passes. The capital Kyiv can expect temperatures below freezing this week, with even colder weather in the countryside. Meanwhile, Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains destroyed in places and severely damaged and compromised in many parts of the country.
HSBC quits Canada, selling its business to RBC for £8.4bn
HSBC has struck a deal to sell its Canadian business to Royal Bank of Canada for £8.4bn as it continues to shrink its global footprint and focus on the Chinese market. HSBC, which once advertised itself as the “world’s international bank”, has been struggling to navigate political pressures from both the west and Beijing following China’s crackdown in Hong Kong.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Strong Labor Report Could Lead Fed to More Aggressive Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that a key labor report could help drive the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy. "We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful layoffs in some industries," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors...
Idealab Founder Bill Gross Started Selling Solar Energy Kits in 1973 at 15 Years Old. Now He's Leading Solar Tech Company Heliogen
Bill Gross is best known for founding technology incubator Idealab in 1996 after starting a string of tech companies. Today, Gross devotes virtually all of his time being the CEO of clean energy company Heliogen, which concentrates solar energy into high-heat by using an array of circular mirrors. But to...
US home prices slow in September
U.S. home prices slowed again in September as high mortgage rates further weakened demand, according to data released on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index fell by 0.8 percent month-over-month in September, while rising 10.6 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, an index that measures price growth in 20 major U.S. metro areas showed a 10.4…
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
An uneasy calm is hanging over Kyiv as residents of the Ukrainian capital do what they can to prepare for further expected Russian missile attacks and winter sets in
South Africa's Economy at a Pivotal Point as Outlook Improves But Political, Energy Risks Remain
S&P Global Ratings earlier this month affirmed its positive outlook on the country, citing a net external creditor position and the implementation of some of the government's long-desired structural reforms. South Africans have faced rolling blackouts as Eskom — which has long been a thorn in the side of the...
China Touts Vaccination Progress as It Seeks Reopening Path; Encourages Booster Shots for Seniors
BEIJING — Mainland China announced significant progress Tuesday in getting Covid-19 booster shots for people "over age 80." As of Monday, 65.8% of that age category had received booster shots, an official told reporters. That's up from 40% as of Nov. 11, according to prior disclosures. China also announced...
China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests
China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
BEIJING (AP) — China launched a rocket Tuesday carrying three astronauts to complete construction of the country’s permanent orbiting space station. The crew of the Shenzhou-15 will overlap for several days with the 3-member crew already onboard the Tiangong station, who will then return to Earth after their six-month mission.
European Markets Flat as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage; HSBC Up 5% on RBC Deal
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were mixed on Tuesday after a choppy session, as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat by mid-afternoon, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.5%. Basic resources added 2.2%...
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
iPhone Maker Foxconn Entices Angry Workers in China to Return as Apple Faces Supply Crunch
Foxconn is offering big bonuses to entice workers back to its Zhengzhou, China factory after labor unrest. Evercore ISI analysts said that iPhone demand could be affected by 5 million to 8 million units in the December quarter as a result of the disruptions. Foxconn said on Tuesday that it...
Protests Hit Hong Kong Following Mainland Demonstrations Against China's Covid Rules
Students in Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” in a protest of China’s COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. Rallies against China's unusually...
Spectator Invades Portugal-Uruguay Game With Support for Iranian Women, LGBTQ, Ukraine
A spectator ran on the pitch in the 52nd minute of Uruguay and Portugal’s Group H matchup at Lusail Stadium on Monday. They were carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt with the words “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian Women” on the back.
China Protests Could Usher in ‘More Authoritarian' Xi Era, Analyst Says
The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
The Looming Threat of a Rail Strike is Back. As Biden Asks Congress to Step In, Here's How it Could Affect You
As a busy holiday season gets underway, the looming threat of a potentially "devastating" rail strike is back. President Joe Biden on Monday asked Congress to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would take up legislation this week to impose the deal that unions agreed to in September.
