Goldman Sachs Sees ‘High Probability' of OPEC Cut — and Expects Oil Prices to Hit $110 Next Year

OPEC and non-OPEC producers, an influential energy alliance known as OPEC+, will convene in Vienna, Austria on Dec. 4 to decide on the next phase of production policy. Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said Tuesday that the medium-term oil outlook for 2023 was "very positive" and the bank plans to "stick to our guns" with a $110-a-barrel Brent crude forecast for next year.
U.S. Could Give Ukraine Energy Help as Temperatures Fall Below Freezing; Rumors of Imminent Russian Mobilization in Kherson Grow

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Temperatures are plummeting in Ukraine as each day passes. The capital Kyiv can expect temperatures below freezing this week, with even colder weather in the countryside. Meanwhile, Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains destroyed in places and severely damaged and compromised in many parts of the country.
The Guardian

HSBC quits Canada, selling its business to RBC for £8.4bn

HSBC has struck a deal to sell its Canadian business to Royal Bank of Canada for £8.4bn as it continues to shrink its global footprint and focus on the Chinese market. HSBC, which once advertised itself as the “world’s international bank”, has been struggling to navigate political pressures from both the west and Beijing following China’s crackdown in Hong Kong.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Strong Labor Report Could Lead Fed to More Aggressive Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that a key labor report could help drive the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy. "We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful layoffs in some industries," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors...
The Hill

US home prices slow in September

U.S. home prices slowed again in September as high mortgage rates further weakened demand, according to data released on Tuesday.   The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index fell by 0.8 percent month-over-month in September, while rising 10.6 percent year-on-year.   Meanwhile, an index that measures price growth in 20 major U.S. metro areas showed a 10.4…
China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests

China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
The Associated Press

China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station

BEIJING (AP) — China launched a rocket Tuesday carrying three astronauts to complete construction of the country’s permanent orbiting space station. The crew of the Shenzhou-15 will overlap for several days with the 3-member crew already onboard the Tiangong station, who will then return to Earth after their six-month mission.
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
China Protests Could Usher in ‘More Authoritarian' Xi Era, Analyst Says

The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
The Looming Threat of a Rail Strike is Back. As Biden Asks Congress to Step In, Here's How it Could Affect You

As a busy holiday season gets underway, the looming threat of a potentially "devastating" rail strike is back. President Joe Biden on Monday asked Congress to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would take up legislation this week to impose the deal that unions agreed to in September.
