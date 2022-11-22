ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Federal student loan forbearance extended yet again

The White House has once again extended the federal student loan payment pause as it battles lawsuits threatening to derail its sweeping student debt forgiveness plan. The extension could stretch no later than June 30, 2023, the Department of Education said Tuesday. But if the Supreme Court decides the fate of Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower before June 30, forbearance could end sooner. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
950
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy