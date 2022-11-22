Read full article on original website
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
'The need is great': Roosevelt Youth Center seeks help to restock its food pantry shelves
The center handed out free Thanksgiving dinners in partnership with Mount Sinai Baptist Church.
Port Jefferson restaurant gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meals
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a restaurant in Port Jefferson gave out free meals to the community.
Mid-Hudson News Network
People’s Place provides Thanksgiving dinners
KINGSTON – Snow has already graced the Mid-Hudson region, and home heating oil prices have already topped $6-a-gallon a month before the official end of autumn. So, on a frosty Monday morning, three days before Thanksgiving, volunteers at the People’s Place were helping those in the need this year by handing all the food needed for a nice holiday meal.
Huntington store owners hope to see plenty of shoppers for Small Business Saturday
Little Switzerland Dolls & Toys on Main Street owner Lily Bergh says that the Saturday after Thanksgiving is always an important day for her store.
News 12
Brewster diner that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see end to tradition
A Brewster eatery that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see an end to the tradition. Bob’s Diner, which began serving up Thanksgiving dinners free of charge 15 years ago, could close its doors soon with a future project as the main cause. "The reason this might be our last...
News 12
Kensico Dam Plaza hosts Winter Wonderland Extravaganza to raise money for Westchester Parks Foundation
Westchester held its Winter Wonderland Extravaganza at the Kensico Dam Plaza on Friday. The 1.2-mile drive-thru experience is filled with thousands of lights, glowing snowballs and a candy cane lane. There was even a 100-foot fully immersive rainbow tunnel. Eight-year-old Chase kicked off the festivities with the pull of a...
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner
A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
Dasher’s Drive-Thru Light Show returns for 2nd year in Newark
Black Friday shoppers and New Jersey residents can look forward to catching the immersive drive-thru light show in Newark.
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police department delivers Thanksgiving treats throughout city
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, assisted by city firefighters and local celebrity Roy Watterson delivered Thanksgiving treats to nearly 200 children throughout the city on Wednesday. Detective Karen Zirbel, who serves as the School Resource Officer at Poughkeepsie Middle School, said the treats were...
Mara's Southern Kitchen in Syosset to close after 11 years of business
A beloved Syosset eatery is serving its final dinner today.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season
On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
News 12
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
News 12
Feel like royalty at Oheka Castle in Huntington
On this Road Trip: Close to Home, you can be the king and queen of your very own castle in Huntington. When you first enter Oheka Castle, you are greeted by a magnificent staircase that is modeled after a staircase in a French chateau. "A lot of people tend to...
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
