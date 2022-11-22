Read full article on original website
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
msn.com
Is 2023 Toyota Camry TRD a Good Sports Car Alternative?
The Toyota Camry is often thought of as the quintessential family sedan, with its mix of practicality, reliability, spaciousness, and safety. With this in mind, it’s surprising that the Camry offers a high-performance model with TRD trim. With its powerful V-6 engine and superb driving dynamics, the Camry TRD is actually fun-to-drive. Is the 2023 Toyota Camry TRD a good sports car alternative?
More than half of car dealerships believe used EVs are too expensive and impractical to sell compared to gas models
NEW data shows auto dealerships view high electric vehicle prices as the number-one obstacle delaying the used car market’s electrification. This cost-related stress is compounded by dealership’s lack of onsite charging facilities and the U.S. government’s looming 2030 deadline for half of auto sales to become electric.
msn.com
Ford recalls 518K SUVs in US over possible fuel leak, fire risk
The Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 500,000 sport utility vehicles across the United States over fire risks resulting from a possibly cracked fuel injector. Ford, the second-largest car manufacturer in the U.S., said that while the likelihood of fires was rare, it was compelled to offer the recall after being informed of at least 20 such incidents. The recall covers the company's Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs manufactured between the 2020 and 2023 model years.
msn.com
New 48-Volt Quant supercar can go 600 miles on a tank of ‘salt water’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. Electric vehicles are just one of the many solutions that engineers have been pushing as a way to cut down on global warming and greenhouse gas emissions. However, there are a ton of issues holding back the EV market, most of all the time that it takes to charge a new battery. Now, the Quantino electric supercar could help change all of that, though.
msn.com
Ford recalls 634,000 vehicles worldwide over fire risks
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model year Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs...
