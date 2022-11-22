Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech
The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.
CAR AND DRIVER
Acura Prices the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition at Nearly $64,000
Acura announced pricing for the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition, which starts at $63,995. This special edition is handbuilt and exclusive, with just 300 units planned in total. It's mechanically identical to the standard TLX Type S but features visual differences inside and out. Acura is charging a pretty...
MotorAuthority
Factory matte black Ferrari Enzo heads to auction
The only Ferrari Enzo delivered from the factory in matte black is headed to auction with RM Sotheby's. It's scheduled to cross the block at the auction house's Sassuolo, Italy, sale, running December 5-7. Matte black was not a standard color for the Enzo, but of the 400 cars completed,...
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
msn.com
Ford recalls 634,000 vehicles worldwide over fire risks
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model year Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs...
Road & Track
The Genesis X Convertible Concept Is a Stunner
Genesis has been on a roll with its electric vehicle concepts. Back in March of 2021, the automaker pulled the cover off of the gorgeous Genesis X Concept, which the brand followed with the X Speedium Coupe this past August. Now the automaker is ready to show off yet another stylish EV concept ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. In proper California fashion, the all-new Genesis X Convertible concept is a drop-top EV that looks perfectly poised for a cruise down the Pacific Coast Highway or up Rodeo Drive.
Curbed
The Great G-Wagen Sell-Off
In the wake of the $32 billion blowup at FTX this month, the ongoing fallout in the crypto industry, and a monthslong decline in prices, plenty of crypto investors who had been flush with coin until recently are suddenly very hard up. Now, it appears that some of them may be flooding the market with lightly used G-Wagens at steep discounts. “G-Wagen,” for those who may not be in the market for a car priced like a house, is a nickname for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class — usually the G 63 AMG, a luxury SUV that looks like the ungainly love child of an antique hearse and a cyberpunk monster truck. As entrepreneur Marshall Haas tweeted last week, “There are currently 1,606 G Wagon’s for sale on AutoTrader right now. That’s more than I’ve ever seen. Crypto boys are hurting.” My own search on the car marketplace yielded around 1,000.
