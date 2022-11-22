Nonprofit bakes over 1,000 pumpkin pies in days for delivery

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Thanksgiving fast approaching, a local nonprofit fired up the ovens to spread cheer.

Leaders of Rise Up! in Johnson City baked more than 1,000 homemade pumpkin pies over the course of just a few days, while the kids in the program decorated the boxes for the baked goods.

Children in Rise Up! have been helping distribute the pies.

Coach Michael Marion, executive director at Rise Up!, told News Channel 11 that the organization will deliver the pies at several stops in the area to help lift spirits.

“We just call it ‘simply, just because.’ It’s just because we just want to be a blessing to people, and the kids just get a chance to give to others with no expectations other than just to make your day and to have a great piece of pumpkin pie,” Marion said.

The nonprofit has been handing out pies each year for the last ten years.

“It just means something because it appears to be random,” Marion said. “No one woke up today or tomorrow going like ‘I’m going to get a pumpkin pie.’ It’s just out of nowhere you are blessed with pumpkin pie simply just because, so it’s a very warm reaction if for just one minute and maybe hopefully for longer that life is good.”

Kids made deliveries across Johnson City Tuesday and plan to do the same Wednesday.

Rise Up for Kids is built around the Rise Up! afterschool mentoring program that aims to build a one-on-one relationship between a volunteer and a child with fewer resources than others.

