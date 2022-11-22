Read full article on original website
k105.com
Bowling Green man federally sentenced after police seize over 75 lbs of meth
A Bowling Green man involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around Warren County was sentenced yesterday to nearly 21 years in prison. Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal court in Bowling Green after conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a “methamphetamine mixture,” according to prosecutors.
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
whopam.com
HPD investigating burglary at Game Exchange
Hopkinsville Police are investigating an early Saturday morning burglary at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Unknown suspects used a brick to shatter a window to gain entry and then took an unknown amount of electronics, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 3 a.m.
wvih.com
Woman Charged With Father’s Death Released On Bond
A woman in Glasgow who was arrested on a murder charge earlier this month has been released after a judge agreed to a partially secured bond worth $50,000 when her bail was initially set at $500,000. Back in July, authorities received complaints regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of...
Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin
From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
wnky.com
2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
Suspect Has Active Arrest Warrant for Indecent Exposure in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Anthony Arbolay Bauza. Anthony Arbolay Bauza currently has an active arrest warrant for indecent exposure that occured on 11-24-22. If you have any information regarding Anthony’s location, contact the Gallatin Police Department or Officer House with the Gallatin Police Department at [email...
fox17.com
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault
whopam.com
Woman severely injured in assault
wnky.com
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society holds Black Friday adoption sale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in search of a new friend, you’re in luck!. Warren County’s local animal shelter is having half off all adoption fees for Black Friday weekend. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is offering the sale from Friday, Nov. 25 to...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
wkdzradio.com
Woman’s Vehicle Stolen While Checking On A Motor Vehicle Accident
A woman reported her vehicle stolen after stopping to help a man involved in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Oak Grove Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman stopped after a car ran off the road just before the eastbound exit for Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
WBKO
Med Center employee donates kidney to Bowling Green resident after reposting her story on Facebook
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It all began with a Facebook post asking for help after Bowing Green’s Cindy Murphy discovered she would soon need a new kidney when doctors explained to her that hers was functioning at only 23% in January of 2017. “My doctor said, ‘honey, you’re only...
whopam.com
Robbery reported on Walnut Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of a robbery from Monday morning on Walnut Street. The adult female victim told Hopkinsville police a suspect grabbed her in the 1700 block of Walnut a few minutes after 10 a.m. and used force to take her cell phone and wallet. No arrest...
Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit; Suspect in custody
An investigation is underway after a Wilson County deputy was shot during a traffic pursuit in Lebanon late Tuesday night.
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
wnky.com
Need weekend plans? Check out chainsaw carving at The Reindeer Farm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Looking for local weekend plans? If the sound of chainsaws, blow torches, and wood shaving appeal to you, look no further. Here in Bowling Green, The Reindeer Farm’s chainsaw carving exhibit. Both Saturday and Sunday, watch Masonville firefighter BJ Raymer turn pieces of wood into Santa’s reindeer before your eyes.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen
